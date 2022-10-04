Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers

First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Allsop
- 2RomeoSubstituted forSimpsonat 23'minutes
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 37Nkounkou
- 10OjoBooked at 33mins
- 6Wintle
- 35Rinomhota
- 11O'Dowda
- 19Sawyers
- 47Robinson
Substitutes
- 8Ralls
- 16Nelson
- 20Whyte
- 21Alnwick
- 25Philogene-Bidace
- 26Simpson
- 29M Harris
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kaminski
- 2Brittain
- 5Hyam
- 4Ayala
- 3Pickering
- 21Buckley
- 27Travis
- 19Hedges
- 8SzmodicsBooked at 34mins
- 22Brereton
- 10Dolan
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 9Gallagher
- 13Pears
- 14Hirst
- 16Wharton
- 17Carter
- 23Dack
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Callum Brittain tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City).
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City).
Post update
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report will appear here.