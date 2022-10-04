Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Allsop
  • 2RomeoSubstituted forSimpsonat 23'minutes
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 10OjoBooked at 33mins
  • 6Wintle
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 19Sawyers
  • 47Robinson

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 16Nelson
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 26Simpson
  • 29M Harris

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 5Hyam
  • 4Ayala
  • 3Pickering
  • 21Buckley
  • 27Travis
  • 19Hedges
  • 8SzmodicsBooked at 34mins
  • 22Brereton
  • 10Dolan

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 9Gallagher
  • 13Pears
  • 14Hirst
  • 16Wharton
  • 17Carter
  • 23Dack
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Callum Brittain tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Booking

    Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City).

  17. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City).

  19. Post update

    Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich12732179824
3Reading127141315-222
4QPR126331712521
5Luton125431612419
6Blackburn126151314-119
7Burnley114611811718
8Sunderland124531611517
9Watford114521511417
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Rotherham10352128414
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Cardiff12345812-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Coventry9144813-57
24Huddersfield112181219-77
View full Championship table

