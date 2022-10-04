Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0CoventryCoventry City0

Bristol City v Coventry City

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 4NaismithSubstituted forWilliamsat 41'minutes
  • 5AtkinsonBooked at 11mins
  • 17Sykes
  • 30Massengo
  • 10King
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 11Semenyo
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 8Williams
  • 9Martin
  • 12O'Leary
  • 15Conway
  • 16Pring
  • 19Tanner
  • 27Kadji

Coventry

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 3Doyle
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Panzo
  • 23Dabo
  • 14Sheaf
  • 45Palmer
  • 8Allen
  • 27Bidwell
  • 24Godden
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 9Waghorn
  • 19Walker
  • 20Kane
  • 28Eccles
  • 30Tavares Desidério
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mark Sykes (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

  3. Post update

    Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Godden.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zak Vyner (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Sykes.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Sheaf following a fast break.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Coventry City 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Coventry City 0.

  14. Post update

    Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.

  17. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Joe Williams replaces Kal Naismith because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Bristol City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andy King with a cross.

