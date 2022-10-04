Bristol City v Coventry City

Mark Sykes (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 26Vyner
- 4NaismithSubstituted forWilliamsat 41'minutes
- 5AtkinsonBooked at 11mins
- 17Sykes
- 30Massengo
- 10King
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 11Semenyo
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 8Williams
- 9Martin
- 12O'Leary
- 15Conway
- 16Pring
- 19Tanner
- 27Kadji
Coventry
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Wilson
- 3Doyle
- 5McFadzean
- 2Panzo
- 23Dabo
- 14Sheaf
- 45Palmer
- 8Allen
- 27Bidwell
- 24Godden
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 4Rose
- 9Waghorn
- 19Walker
- 20Kane
- 28Eccles
- 30Tavares Desidério
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).
Post update
Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Godden.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zak Vyner (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Sykes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Sheaf following a fast break.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Coventry City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Coventry City 0.
Post update
Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.
Post update
Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Joe Williams replaces Kal Naismith because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Bristol City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andy King with a cross.
Match report will appear here.