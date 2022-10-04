Sunderland v Blackpool

Substitution, Sunderland. Jewison Bennette replaces Amad Diallo because of an injury.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Patterson
- 11Gooch
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 10Roberts
- 4Evans
- 8Embleton
- 20Clarke
- 16DialloSubstituted forBennetteat 58'minutes
- 21Pritchard
Substitutes
- 7Dajaku
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 24Neil
- 25Michut
- 26Wright
Blackpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Thorniley
- 23Thompson
- 24Wright
- 12Dougall
- 28PatinoBooked at 56mins
- 19Lavery
- 14Madine
- 9Yates
Substitutes
- 16Carey
- 22Hamilton
- 25Corbeanu
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 29Garbutt
- 32Grimshaw
- 35Bridcutt
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Wright (Blackpool).
Booking
Charlie Patino (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Patino (Blackpool).
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Wright (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Patino with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Post update
Ajibola Alese (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Thorniley.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
Post update
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Post update
Callum Connolly (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ajibola Alese with a headed pass.
Match report will appear here.