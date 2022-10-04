Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0BlackpoolBlackpool0

Sunderland v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 10Roberts
  • 4Evans
  • 8Embleton
  • 20Clarke
  • 16DialloSubstituted forBennetteat 58'minutes
  • 21Pritchard

Substitutes

  • 7Dajaku
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 26Wright

Blackpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Wright
  • 12Dougall
  • 28PatinoBooked at 56mins
  • 19Lavery
  • 14Madine
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 16Carey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 29Garbutt
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Bridcutt
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Jewison Bennette replaces Amad Diallo because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wright (Blackpool).

  4. Booking

    Charlie Patino (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Patino (Blackpool).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Wright (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Patino with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.

  9. Post update

    Ajibola Alese (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Danny Batth.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Thorniley.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

  16. Post update

    Callum Connolly (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ajibola Alese with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich12732179824
3Reading127141315-222
4QPR126331712521
5Luton125431612419
6Blackburn126151314-119
7Burnley114611811718
8Sunderland124531611517
9Watford114521511417
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Rotherham10352128414
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Cardiff12345812-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Coventry9144813-57
24Huddersfield112181219-77
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport