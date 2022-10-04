Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United0QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Sheffield United 0-1 Queens Park Rangers: Chris Willock earns Hoops win at Blades

Sheffield United 0-1 Queens Park Rangers: Chris Willock earns Hoops win at Blades

Chris Willock celebrates
Chris Willock's winner for QPR at Sheffield United was his sixth goal of the season

Championship leaders Sheffield United suffered their first home defeat of the season as Chris Willock reinforced Queens Park Rangers' promotion push with the only goal at Bramall Lane.

The striker played a smart one-two with on-loan Manchester United man Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot, from a narrow angle, between keeper Wes Foderingham and his near post to make it five wins from seven for the resurgent Rs.

The defeat means early pacesetters United, who only lost their 100% home record in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham on Saturday, were condemned to their first loss since the opening day of the season.

Rangers' defending restricted the Blades' chances, with Tommy Doyle going closest with a 30-yard drive that whistled past a post, and QPR should have wrapped it up when Lyndon Dykes and the impressive Ilias Chair contrived to miss two gilt-edged chances in the space of a few seconds.

The Blades managed to stay top of the table on goal difference after Norwich were held to a draw at Reading, but Rangers moved to within three points of both teams with a rare win in South Yorkshire.

The Londoners do not normally thrive north of Watford Gap - this was only their third win at Bramall Lane in 15 attempts, the last coming under the management of Neil Warnock in 2010.

The home fans reacted with boos at the end, although they were largely aimed at referee James Linington, who failed to spot that Sander Berge's shirt was clearly pulled in the box by Andre Dozzell as he tried to fashion a late chance.

That failed to hide the fact that the Rs were worth their win, with centre backs Jimmy Dunne and Leon Balogun leading stiff resistance, while the low-gravity running and creativity of Chair meant the visitors fashioned the better chances throughout.

Willock's goal was his sixth in nine appearances this season, putting him one behind the Championship's leading scorer Oscar Estupinan.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom:

On penalty appeal on Sander Berge: "The bad thing is that Sander got injured planting his foot as he was just about to kick the ball, with two hands pulling his shirt. We have sent him straight for a scan but we don't know [the extent]."

On Oli McBurnie's booking which will see him serve a one-match ban: "His last booking was for jumping in the crowd and this one for talking to the referee. That's not good enough."

QPR boss Richard Beale:

"Chris [Willock] is one of the better players in the league, has done excellent this year and scored some great goals coming back.

"We have been away to Bristol and away again tonight, and we go again on Friday. If you want the best players in this league to perform… it's important we don't devalue the product, as the Championship is an unbelievable league with 23 teams that can all beat each other.

"We are travelling home to get home at God knows what time and on Friday night we are live on Sky. Why Friday, and not Saturday and Sunday? - That's what will cause muscle injuries."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12EganBooked at 22mins
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2BaldockSubstituted forKhadraat 47'minutes
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forBrewsterat 64'minutes
  • 20BogleSubstituted forMcAteeat 77'minutes
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forSharpat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 28McAtee
  • 30Arblaster
  • 34Gordon

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 26BalogunBooked at 76mins
  • 3DunneBooked at 82mins
  • 22Paal
  • 8AmosSubstituted forIroegbunamat 77'minutes
  • 15Field
  • 17Dozzell
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forClarke-Salterat 66'minutes
  • 10ChairSubstituted forAdomahat 77'minutes
  • 7WillockSubstituted forDykesat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Dickie
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 6Johansen
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 37Adomah
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    James McAtee (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Leon Balogun (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James McAtee.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McAtee with a cross.

  13. Booking

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

  19. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 23:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ollsbols, today at 23:23

    On a winning roll. Then an extended break for internationals, followed by a draw and a loss at home. Familiar? Got to forget about this one and reset.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 23:14

    Whatever, the real Royal hoops are going top of the league on Friday…..Waylon does not wish to be disappointed………….
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by QPR4Me, today at 23:21

      QPR4Me replied:
      Spoken by a truly fake hoop. You abandoned hoops within 10 years of your biscuitmen's founding, and only went back to them in your centenary year!
      A truly pathetic from a fake "Royal" who doesn't know it's club's history!

  • Comment posted by batty boy, today at 22:52

    Wilcox injured. Not sure where the goals are coming from now

  • Comment posted by Pat Toner, today at 22:49

    We were decent in the first half, but couldn't net. QPR stepped it up in second and we couldn't live with it. Injuries mounting. Anul a big loss. But in a strong position (TOP!!!!) so no panic. Come on you BLADES

  • Comment posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, today at 22:43

    Top2 Bankers for me 22/23 the Blades. Definitely a tussle between them and Norwich for the 🏆 Title

    About time Sheff U stayed UP in Prem for med to long term going fwd >>>, for a change. Can't see no reason why not, I mean the Large & Loyal Fanbase is there, so some good INS/OUTS post Promotion (Quality - not quantity a.k.a. Forest) with good review in Jan Widow should do the trick.

    manC Blue

    • Reply posted by lofty66, today at 22:44

      lofty66 replied:
      Ehh

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 22:42

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 22:41

    Come on you rrrs,,Sheffield who, the steel city, were wooden

  • Comment posted by No 92, today at 22:30

    Bother

  • Comment posted by walesblade, today at 22:21

    Blades poor today. Officials even worse. 3 blind mice springs to mind. Don’t know where they find these incompetents.
    QPR played well, but Blades were lacklustre and slow.

    • Reply posted by Mazdaman, today at 23:17

      Mazdaman replied:
      As always, when you lose blame the officials! The point is they scored and you didn't!

  • Comment posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 22:21

    Traffic alert. Keep clear of Bramall lane as some wheels have come off apparently!

    • Reply posted by CYRAWW, today at 22:41

      CYRAWW replied:
      Couldn't make this up, a piggie who names himself after an old piggieland pub, presumably to reflect their status in the pub league. How did you get on today bouncing-boy?

  • Comment posted by Superhoops, today at 22:12

    Easy

    • Reply posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 22:30

      SportsEnthusiast replied:
      ....tiger?🐯🐯🐯

  • Comment posted by fluffyrock, today at 22:07

    Another good away win, should be a good game on Friday. A long way to go but looking good so far.

  • Comment posted by Nick Roberts, today at 22:07

    Woefully poor from the Blades this evening.
    Poor in front of goal and most looked unfit.
    But this isn’t something new as the lack of consistent firepower over the last few seasons has been our downfall.

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:07

    Will tell you this, the reason Slippy won his title in Scotland is the man in charge of QPR. Will be snapped up by a bigger club soon.

  • Comment posted by Wonky Owl, today at 22:07

    How jammy are Dem Blunts? Drawing against Brum on satdi and loysing to QPR toneyt yet they're still top of league!!! Just goes to show how poor the championship is when you don't even have to win games anymore to stay top. This is why L1 is superior. Fact.
    Attendances on the way darn, Sander Burger anonymous ageeyan. Not looking good is it?
    Respect t' 8k QPR fans btw.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by SoundBite, today at 22:14

      SoundBite replied:
      How have the Massive got on?

      Asking for a friend.

  • Comment posted by SoundBite, today at 22:06

    Yes, poor display by the Blades but after 12 games, still top, only lost twice.

    I'd have took that back in August at this stage of the season.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:06

    Guarentee that Sheffield United are still happy being 1st despite they lost 0-1 at home to QPR.

  • Comment posted by Allocator, today at 22:03

    Total 'smash n grab' raid by the Suppa Hoopsaaaaaaaaaa!

  • Comment posted by HOLLOWAYRANGER, today at 22:02

    Willock injured is a disaster for us

    • Reply posted by coyrs, today at 22:47

      coyrs replied:
      hopefully won't be too bad we don't need willock injured again

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich127321810824
3Reading127141416-222
4QPR126331712521
5Burnley114611811718
6Blackburn126061315-218
7Sunderland124531611517
8Watford114521511417
9Luton124531613317
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Cardiff12435912-315
14Rotherham10352128414
15Preston1127234-113
16Birmingham11344911-213
17Millwall114161216-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Huddersfield112271319-68
24Coventry9144813-57
View full Championship table

