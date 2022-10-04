Chris Willock's winner for QPR at Sheffield United was his sixth goal of the season

Championship leaders Sheffield United suffered their first home defeat of the season as Chris Willock reinforced Queens Park Rangers' promotion push with the only goal at Bramall Lane.

The striker played a smart one-two with on-loan Manchester United man Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot, from a narrow angle, between keeper Wes Foderingham and his near post to make it five wins from seven for the resurgent Rs.

The defeat means early pacesetters United, who only lost their 100% home record in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham on Saturday, were condemned to their first loss since the opening day of the season.

Rangers' defending restricted the Blades' chances, with Tommy Doyle going closest with a 30-yard drive that whistled past a post, and QPR should have wrapped it up when Lyndon Dykes and the impressive Ilias Chair contrived to miss two gilt-edged chances in the space of a few seconds.

The Blades managed to stay top of the table on goal difference after Norwich were held to a draw at Reading, but Rangers moved to within three points of both teams with a rare win in South Yorkshire.

The Londoners do not normally thrive north of Watford Gap - this was only their third win at Bramall Lane in 15 attempts, the last coming under the management of Neil Warnock in 2010.

The home fans reacted with boos at the end, although they were largely aimed at referee James Linington, who failed to spot that Sander Berge's shirt was clearly pulled in the box by Andre Dozzell as he tried to fashion a late chance.

That failed to hide the fact that the Rs were worth their win, with centre backs Jimmy Dunne and Leon Balogun leading stiff resistance, while the low-gravity running and creativity of Chair meant the visitors fashioned the better chances throughout.

Willock's goal was his sixth in nine appearances this season, putting him one behind the Championship's leading scorer Oscar Estupinan.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom:

On penalty appeal on Sander Berge: "The bad thing is that Sander got injured planting his foot as he was just about to kick the ball, with two hands pulling his shirt. We have sent him straight for a scan but we don't know [the extent]."

On Oli McBurnie's booking which will see him serve a one-match ban: "His last booking was for jumping in the crowd and this one for talking to the referee. That's not good enough."

QPR boss Richard Beale:

"Chris [Willock] is one of the better players in the league, has done excellent this year and scored some great goals coming back.

"We have been away to Bristol and away again tonight, and we go again on Friday. If you want the best players in this league to perform… it's important we don't devalue the product, as the Championship is an unbelievable league with 23 teams that can all beat each other.

"We are travelling home to get home at God knows what time and on Friday night we are live on Sky. Why Friday, and not Saturday and Sunday? - That's what will cause muscle injuries."