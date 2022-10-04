Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12EganBooked at 22mins
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 2BaldockSubstituted forKhadraat 47'minutes
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 22Doyle
- 20Bogle
- 29Ndiaye
- 9McBurnie
- 1Davies
- 7Brewster
- 10Sharp
- 11Khadra
- 28McAtee
- 30Arblaster
- 34Gordon
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 26Balogun
- 3Dunne
- 22Paal
- 8Amos
- 15Field
- 17Dozzell
- 11Roberts
- 10Chair
- 7WillockSubstituted forDykesat 56'minutes
- 4Dickie
- 5Clarke-Salter
- 6Johansen
- 9Dykes
- 13Archer
- 37Adomah
- 47Iroegbunam
- James Linington
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Lyndon Dykes replaces Chris Willock because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 1. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Laird.
Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Reda Khadra replaces George Baldock because of an injury.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).
Post update
Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sander Berge.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Kenneth Paal tries a through ball, but Chris Willock is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. George Baldock (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Leon Balogun.
