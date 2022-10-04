Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United0QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12EganBooked at 22mins
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2BaldockSubstituted forKhadraat 47'minutes
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 20Bogle
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 28McAtee
  • 30Arblaster
  • 34Gordon

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 8Amos
  • 15Field
  • 17Dozzell
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Chair
  • 7WillockSubstituted forDykesat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Dickie
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 6Johansen
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 37Adomah
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Lyndon Dykes replaces Chris Willock because of an injury.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 1. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Laird.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Reda Khadra replaces George Baldock because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  8. Post update

    Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sander Berge.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Kenneth Paal tries a through ball, but Chris Willock is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Baldock (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich12732179824
3Reading127141315-222
4QPR126331712521
5Luton125431612419
6Blackburn126151314-119
7Burnley114611811718
8Sunderland124531611517
9Watford114521511417
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Rotherham10352128414
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Cardiff12345812-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Coventry9144813-57
24Huddersfield112181219-77
View full Championship table

