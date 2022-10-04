Luton Town v Huddersfield Town

Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 2Bree
- 4Lockyer
- 3Potts
- 23Onyedinma
- 22Campbell
- 12LansburySubstituted forMpanzuat 45'minutes
- 29Bell
- 18Clark
- 11Adebayo
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 5Bradley
- 7Cornick
- 17Mpanzu
- 21Isted
- 42Pettit
- 43Nelson
- 45Doughty
Huddersfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 2Turton
- 7Thomas
- 18Kasumu
- 19Holmes
- 24Camara
- 30Jackson
- 25Ward
- 9Rhodes
Substitutes
- 11Mahoney
- 12Boyle
- 14Ruffels
- 16Hayden
- 22Rudoni
- 41Bilokapic
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Hand ball by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Luton Town 3, Huddersfield Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Henri Lansbury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Luton Town 3, Huddersfield Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 3, Huddersfield Town 2. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Carlton Morris.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Michal Helik.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Daniel Potts.
Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Potts (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Potts.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 2, Huddersfield Town 2. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).
Allan Campbell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Luton Town 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Daniel Potts (Luton Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
