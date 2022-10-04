Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town3HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Luton Town v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 2Bree
  • 4Lockyer
  • 3Potts
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 22Campbell
  • 12LansburySubstituted forMpanzuat 45'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 18Clark
  • 11Adebayo
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 5Bradley
  • 7Cornick
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 21Isted
  • 42Pettit
  • 43Nelson
  • 45Doughty

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 2Turton
  • 7Thomas
  • 18Kasumu
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Camara
  • 30Jackson
  • 25Ward
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 11Mahoney
  • 12Boyle
  • 14Ruffels
  • 16Hayden
  • 22Rudoni
  • 41Bilokapic
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elijah Adebayo.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Luton Town 3, Huddersfield Town 2.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Henri Lansbury.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Luton Town 3, Huddersfield Town 2.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 3, Huddersfield Town 2. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Carlton Morris.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Michal Helik.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Daniel Potts.

  13. Post update

    Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Potts (Luton Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Potts.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 2, Huddersfield Town 2. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).

  18. Post update

    Allan Campbell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Daniel Potts (Luton Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich12732179824
3Reading127141315-222
4QPR126331712521
5Luton125431612419
6Blackburn126151314-119
7Burnley114611811718
8Sunderland124531611517
9Watford114521511417
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Rotherham10352128414
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Cardiff12345812-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Coventry9144813-57
24Huddersfield112181219-77
View full Championship table

