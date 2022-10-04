Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading0NorwichNorwich City0

Reading v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 11mins
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 23Hoilett
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22Loum
  • 19Fornah
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 10InceBooked at 24mins
  • 2Carroll

Substitutes

  • 9Lucas João
  • 11Meite
  • 14Ejaria
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 27Mbengue
  • 32Abbey
  • 36Craig

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 3Byram
  • 26Núñez
  • 46Gibbs
  • 23McLean
  • 24Sargent
  • 22Pukki
  • 20A Ramsey

Substitutes

  • 6Gibson
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 21Sinani
  • 25Hernández
  • 28Gunn
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Reading 0, Norwich City 0.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Reading 0, Norwich City 0.

  4. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Junior Hoilett (Reading).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Mamadou Loum.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  8. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nesta Guinness-Walker (Reading).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Sam Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mamadou Loum (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sam Byram.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nesta Guinness-Walker with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Gibbs.

  17. Booking

    Tom Ince (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom Ince (Reading).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich12732179824
3Reading127141315-222
4QPR126331712521
5Luton125431612419
6Blackburn126151314-119
7Burnley114611811718
8Sunderland124531611517
9Watford114521511417
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Rotherham10352128414
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Cardiff12345812-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Coventry9144813-57
24Huddersfield112181219-77
View full Championship table

