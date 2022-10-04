Reading v Norwich City

Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 11mins
- 3Holmes
- 5McIntyre
- 23Hoilett
- 8Hendrick
- 22Loum
- 19Fornah
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 10InceBooked at 24mins
- 2Carroll
Substitutes
- 9Lucas João
- 11Meite
- 14Ejaria
- 21Bouzanis
- 27Mbengue
- 32Abbey
- 36Craig
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 3Byram
- 26Núñez
- 46Gibbs
- 23McLean
- 24Sargent
- 22Pukki
- 20A Ramsey
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 17Gomes Sara
- 21Sinani
- 25Hernández
- 28Gunn
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading 0, Norwich City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reading 0, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Reading).
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Mamadou Loum.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nesta Guinness-Walker (Reading).
Post update
Offside, Reading. Sam Hutchinson tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Loum (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nesta Guinness-Walker with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Gibbs.
Booking
Tom Ince (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Ince (Reading).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Match report will appear here.