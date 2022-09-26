Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
HungaryHungary0ItalyItaly2

Hungary 0-2 Italy: European champions reach Nations League finals at hosts' expense

Italy
Italy are the third nation to qualify for the Nations League finals

Italy pipped Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals with an assured win over the hosts in Budapest.

Marco Rossi's Hungary side had gone into the fixture at the Puskas Arena only needing a draw to reach the last four of the competition.

However, a defensive lapse allowed Giacomo Raspadori to roll the ball into an empty net and put Italy ahead.

Federico Dimarco sealed victory for the European champions after the break when he tapped in Bryan Cristante's cross.

The result means Italy finish top of Group A3 with 11 points from six games, one point above Hungary, with Germany third and relegated England in fourth.

It also marks Italy's first win in Budapest since 1996 and while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was called upon to make several excellent late saves, Roberto Mancini's side were worthy winners.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, join Croatia and the Netherlands in next June's finals tournament, with Spain and Portugal set to meet in Braga on Tuesday for the last available spot.

Line-ups

Hungary

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2Lang
  • 6Orbán
  • 4Szalai
  • 5FiolaBooked at 87mins
  • 8NagySubstituted forStylesat 45'minutes
  • 13Schäfer
  • 18KerkezSubstituted forGazdagat 57'minutes
  • 7NégoSubstituted forBollaat 75'minutes
  • 10SzoboszlaiSubstituted forKleinheislerat 85'minutes
  • 9SzalaiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forÁdámat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mocsi
  • 11Varga
  • 12Dibusz
  • 14Bolla
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 16Gazdag
  • 17Styles
  • 19Ádám
  • 20Baráth
  • 21Botka
  • 22Szappanos
  • 23Vécsei

Italy

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 4Tolói
  • 19Bonucci
  • 15AcerbiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBastoniat 45'minutes
  • 2Di LorenzoSubstituted forMazzocchiat 90'minutes
  • 18Barella
  • 8JorginhoSubstituted forPobegaat 73'minutes
  • 16Cristante
  • 3Dimarco
  • 11GnontoSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 66'minutes
  • 10RaspadoriSubstituted forScamaccaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ramos Marchi
  • 6Pobega
  • 7Frattesi
  • 9Scamacca
  • 12Meret
  • 13Esposito
  • 14Grifo
  • 17Mazzocchi
  • 20Gabbiadini
  • 21Provedel
  • 22Zerbin
  • 23Bastoni
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hungary 0, Italy 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hungary 0, Italy 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Attila Szalai (Hungary).

  4. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. András Schäfer (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Pasquale Mazzocchi tries a through ball, but Gianluca Scamacca is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).

  9. Post update

    Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

  10. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Pasquale Mazzocchi replaces Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  14. Post update

    László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).

  16. Booking

    Attila Fiola (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).

  18. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. László Kleinheisler replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.

  20. Post update

    Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 26th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311112910
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113411-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy632187111
2Hungary631285310
3Germany614111927
4England6033410-63

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6510146816
2Belgium6312118310
3Poland6213612-67
4Wales6015611-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641186213
2Denmark640295412
3France612357-25
4Austria6114610-44

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia4400102812
2Malta42025416
3San Marino400409-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64111851313
2Luxembourg632197211
3Faroe Islands6222710-38
4Lithuania6015214-121

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101631316
2Bulgaria623110829
3North Macedonia62137707
4Gibraltar6015318-151

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5401115612
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51135504
4Armenia5104214-123

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze632188011
2Finland62228628
3Montenegro62136607
4Romania621368-27

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301235-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

