Scottish Premiership clubs have approved a proposed new five-year £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

Rangers made clear their opposition to the proposed contract while Livingston were understood to have reservations.

But a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to resolve issues has been cancelled after the SPFL notified clubs on Monday that an agreement has been reached.

The deal, which will see clubs receive around £30m a season, is set to begin in 2024 and will run until 2029.

The SPFL are now in a position to try to finalise details with Sky.

All lower-league clubs are believed to have indicated their support for the new live broadcast deal, which will allow Sky to show 60 games per campaign.

The current Sky contract allows the broadcaster to show up to 48 games per season and is due to expire in 2025.