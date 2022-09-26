Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United's long-awaited minority shareholder takeover is complete.

Following a series of sales and transactions, Anindya Bakrie and Thohir now own a controlling 51% stake in the League One club.

"The football business is rapidly changing," United's new Chairman of the Board of Directors and former director Grant Ferguson, told the club website. external-link

"Standing still is not an option. I am excited to build a sustainable future for the club."

Indonesian businessmen Bakrie and Thohir have been set to purchase the majority stake in Oxford United from Thai chairman Sumrith 'Tiger' Thanakarnjanasuth for some time.

Bakrie, 46, made his ambitions clear in an interview with BBC South Today last November.

"We've been involved for the past three years as a minority investor," he said.

"Being a majority investor comes with a responsibility to work with the management team, other board members and investors and certainly the fans.

"I look at it more as what we can do for Oxford United to make everyone proud."

The club said current board members Horst Geicke, Pairoj Piempongsant and Thanakarnjanasuth, who will remain a minority shareholder, remain "fully invested in and supportive of the club".

Tim Williams, who previously worked in senior financial roles with Inter Milan and Manchester United, is due to be appointed as the club's new Chief Executive subject to English Football League approval.

"Wealth and Experience"

Analysis - BBC Radio Oxford sports editor and Oxford United commentator Jerome Sale

Just when Oxford United's upward trajectory looked to have plateaued - a new impetus comes with two of the big hitters among their shareholders coming to the fore.

Both Bakrie and Thohir have wealth and experience.

Getting into a new stadium - with discussions ongoing about a move to the Kidlington area - and getting the team to the right end of League One so Oxford can compete to be the "top 30" club, is the stated aim.