Riva Casley is enjoying a second spell at Oxford United after coming through their youth ranks and playing for England Under-17s

Oxford United defender Riva Casley believes the women's side's early season success is down to "hunger" and "hard graft" at the club.

The side are top of the National League Southern Premier and undefeated in all competitions so far this season.

"Every single one of us want the title," Casley told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I think this year we win the title and go back to the Championship where we belong, and that is felt across the whole club."

Last season, Oxford finished second and recorded a series of strong performances in the spring to briefly go top of the table in March.

This is their fifth campaign in the third tier of women's football.

Casley, a former England Under-17 international, came through Oxford's youth ranks and played for the club when they were in FA Women's Super League 2 - now known as the Women's Championship - in 2014.

She went on to play for Millwall and Charlton Athletic before returning to Oxford for a second spell at the beginning of last season.

"So many things have changed since I was at Oxford the first time. When I left it was a really hard time for the club," added Casley.

"The league wasn't going the way we wanted and things started falling apart."

Oxford United women are undefeated in all competitions so far this season

'We have an identity now'

Over the past four seasons, including two disrupted campaigns because of Covid, Oxford have won 47 of their matches, drawn five and lost 17 in the National League Southern Premier - finishing fourth or higher each year.

Defender Casley believes a new-found identity is what will make the difference for the team.

"The way the important people here have grafted to get this club back is amazing," she said. "Our manager Liam Gilbert has taken on the challenge by the scruff of the neck and he has steadily built it back up, and he works tirelessly.

"He puts in extra hours and will often be up late at night watching games back so we have analysis. That stuff is so important for us and allows us to prepare better for games.

"Players who've been here for a few years and were relegated have had to graft and rebuild this club. There are definite foundations, and we have an identity now."

That identity centres around a strong defence that bends but does not break. Gilbert's side have scored 15 league goals so far this season and conceded three.

"The manager keeps telling us defence wins titles and that's a team effort that starts by pressing up front before the opposition gets into your half - it's about the team and not just the back five," she added.

"The hunger we have to stop goals going in is unmatched."

Like the majority of women football players in the UK, Riva Casley and her Oxford team-mates juggle playing the sport with a regular full-time job

'Grit and determination'

Like the rest of Oxford United's women, Casley juggles playing football with a regular full-time job which can often make life difficult.

But the U's vice-captain says her confidence and belief in the team is more than enough to keep her motivated when things get tough.

"Our work life balance is crazy, we train late in the evening and players have to get up early doors and put in a long graft to pay the bills," she said.

"Being a painter-decorator, I'm hands-on all day and I can turn up to training knackered, but I know that I have a two-hour training session that I need to be switched-on for.

"The grit and determination that comes from every one of us to keep standards at training as high as well as working a full day, it's something we need to stand back and appreciate sometimes.

"My confidence levels are higher this year and I can feel that in the team too - we are feeling positive and that is reflected in our results so far."

Oxford face second-placed Portsmouth when they return to action at Court Place Farm on Sunday, 23 October.