McMenamin, 27, made his Northern Ireland debut in June

Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST

Conor McMenamin has apologised for the video of him that surfaced on social media before Northern Ireland's Nations League match against Kosovo.

The Glentoran forward was withdrawn from the squad hours before Saturday's win over Kosovo in Belfast.

He was then reinstated by the Irish Football Association (IFA) disciplinary committee and is able to face Greece.

"The video in question was made a long time ago. I am sorry and I regret it. We all make mistakes," said McMenamin.

"My international career has just started and I'm really enjoying playing for Northern Ireland.

"I am now fully focused on our final Nations League group game against Greece and hoping I can make a contribution and represent the team in a positive way."

The IFA confirmed the matter was considered by its disciplinary committee, which decided that no further action will be taken.

Earlier on Monday, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough defended the IFA's handling of the situation, saying that withdrawing the player was "the right thing to do" before reiterating that stance in the association's statement.

"It was right that we withdrew Conor from the squad when the video was lodged as a formal complaint late on Saturday afternoon," said Baraclough.

"Now the disciplinary process has concluded, and it has been confirmed there is no further action, we can concentrate solely on the game against Greece which is what we're all here to do."

McMenamin, who made his senior international debut in June, had been the second player to be withdrawn from the squad in two days after Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty was removed on Friday amid an investigation by his club into an alleged sectarian remark in a video that appeared on social media.

Northern Ireland sit third in their Nations League group after beating Kosovo 2-1 on Saturday at Windsor Park thanks to two late goals.

NI face Greece in Athens on Tuesday needing to match or better Cyprus' result against Kosovo to ensure they remain in the third tier and avoid a relegation play-off.