Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Haksabanovic, Rangers, Morelos, Aberdeen, St Johnstone

Stuart Armstrong

Three more Scotland players - Stuart Armstrong, Greg Taylor and Ryan Fraser - have come down with the sickness bug that beset Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes in the build-up to Tuesday's match with Ukraine. (Record)external-link

Adams welcomes the challenge of competing with Dykes for a Scotland starting slot. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Head coach Steve Clarke urges Scotland's fringe players to seize their chance after a raft of fitness withdrawals from the national squad. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes manager Ange Postecoglou will not follow ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in leaving Glasgow for the lure of England's Premier League. (Express)external-link

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic came off injured after half an hour of Montenegro's defeat by Finland. (Sun)external-link

Matt O'Riley is eager to seize his World Cup chance with Denmark with the Celtic midfielder set to feature for the nation's under-21 side against Croatia. (Sun)external-link

Hertha Berlin forward Davie Selke reportedly turned down a late bid by Rangers to bring him to Glasgow during the summer transfer window. (Express)external-link

Former Rangers player Alan Hutton believes Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos' head has been turned by recent transfer talks but still hopes the Colombian will agree a new deal. (Sun)external-link

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos can force his way into the Netherlands squad, says Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin.(Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

David Wotherspoon is desperate to make the next nine St Johnstone games count and secure a place in Canada's World Cup squad after a lengthy injury absence. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Meanwhile, fellow Saints midfielder Graham Carey faces weeks rather than months out with his injury. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Ross County forward Alex Samuel is ready to step up his return from a cruciate ligament injury, having been out since February. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Mats Enquist, of the Allsvenskan, says attendances have increased with all games in Sweden's top two tiers being televised after his league was said to have a more lucrative broadcasting deal than Scotland. (Record)external-link

Scot Mark Fotheringham is leaving his role as Hertha Berlin's assistant manager to become the new manager of Championship side Huddersfield Town. (Football Insider)external-link

