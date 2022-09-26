Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

By Andy Gray BBC Sport NI at Ashfield

Nadene Caldwell equalised for the Glens

Glentoran ended Cliftonville's perfect run to the Women's Premiership title with a 3-1 victory at Ashfield.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan gave the league leaders the lead minutes after Joely Andrews had a goal controversially disallowed.

Nadene Caldwell responded for the Glens before Emma McMaster and Caragh Hamilton completed the turnaround.

Cliftonville lead by seven points in search for their first title however the Glens have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Sion Swifts hammered Derry City 8-0 at the Melvin Sports Complex while Crusaders Strikers beat Mid Ulster 4-1.

More to follow.