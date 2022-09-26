Last updated on .From the section Football

Tony Adams appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in Arsenal colours

Arsenal legend Tony Adams recreated a viral moment on his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Plus, attendance records were smashed in the Women's Super League, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge showed why he may actually be the most exciting young English manager in the country and seasoned striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic stayed true to character on his acting debut.

All of that, and more, is in this weekend's best football tweets.

1. A turnout for the books

A record 47,367 fans flocked to see the North London WSL derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at Emirates, as well 27,574 supporters at the Merseyside derby at Anfield between Liverpool and Everton.

The Gunners cruised to a 4-0 victory in front of a home crowd on Saturday, whilst the Toffees secured a convincing 3-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

2. That famous Arsenal back four

Never mind Nigel Winterburn, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams and Martin Keown - Arsenal women look rock solid at the back right now. And they're not bad up front, either, with 31 goals from their last eight games.

3. Owning the joke

Speaking of Adams, the 55-year-old Arsenal legend is one of the contestants on the new series of Strictly. His first live routine involved a cheeky recreation of a viral 2017 training ground video from his ill-fated spell in charge of Spanish team, Granada.

Watch ex-Arsenal captain Adams' extraordinary Strictly performance

4. Bit harsh?

England were relegated from their Nations League group after defeat to Italy on Friday. That continues a poor run for Gareth Southgate's men, who haven't won in their last five fixtures.

Still, the below seems a little harsh, no?

5. Gold standard

Some of the biggest stars of YouTube played a charity football match on Saturday. United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge managed YouTube All Stars as they took on Sidemen FC. His team may have lost, but this is one of the best team goals we've seen for some time.

This strike from YouTuber Chunkz wasn't bad either.

Could Goldbridge be in line for a big job?

6. Fine margins

Meanwhile, Speed, the American YouTuber, thought he'd scored at one point. Close call?

7. Never meet your heroes

A humbling story from retired striker Peter Crouch did the rounds online this weekend.

We still love you Crouchy.

8. Talk about type-casting

We got a glimpse on Sunday of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's big-screen acting debut, when the trailer dropped for the upcoming film, Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.

The 40-year-old plays a Roman centurion. From what we can glean so far, the footballer's character is a mixture of fancy footwork, strong martial-arts skills and a good deal of self-belief. It's no less than we would expect.

9. Easy mistake to make

And, finally, someone needs to monitor this French prospect, Manon. His name just keeps coming up.