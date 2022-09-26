Last updated on .From the section Watford

Championship club Watford are set to appoint Slaven Bilic as their new boss, having sacked head coach Rob Edwards after just 11 games in charge.

Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two.

He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became the Hornets' eighth permanent manager since 2018.

Former West Ham and West Brom boss Bilic has been out of management since leaving Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

His contract was cancelled by mutual consent in January, after a year in charge, because he wanted to return to his family in Europe.

In a brief statement, Watford said: "Watford FC has relieved Rob Edwards of his duties as head coach.

"The board wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle - who will also leave the club - all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.

"The Hornets will confirm its newly appointed head coach in due course."

