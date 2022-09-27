Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B1
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland3ArmeniaArmenia2

Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia: Irish edge five-goal thriller to avoid Nations League drop

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Brady and the Republic players celebrate
Brady's injury-time penalty won the game for the Republic after an incident-packed second half

The Republic of Ireland survived a major scare as they recovered from squandering a two-goal lead to beat nine-man Armenia in a chaotic Nations League game in Dublin.

Robbie Brady's injury-time penalty won the game for the Republic after a wild second half which saw Armenia score twice in the space of three minutes and have two players sent off.

John Egan and Michael Obafemi had put the Republic two up before Armenia fought back from nowhere through Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan.

However, when the referee adjudged Dashyan to have handled Dara O'Shea's goal-bound shot after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, Brady was given the chance to win the game on his first international start in 18 months.

Dashyan and Hovhannes Hambartsumyan were both dismissed as Armenia reacted furiously to the penalty being awarded.

The Republic of Ireland would have been relegated to League C had they lost, but Armenia drop down instead while Stephen Kenny's side will remain in Pot Three in next month's Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

"I thought up until the 75th minute it was a very good performance," said Kenny.

"Michael Obafemi's goal, numerous chances, a lot of good play and then we just had a few minutes of absolute madness, so there are good learnings for us in that.

"It was important to get the third goal and we thoroughly deserved it because we were convincing winners and it never should have been anywhere near 2-2, but it was. That can happen to teams but we won the game and that's the main thing."

With the momentum gained from a thrilling win over Scotland and creditable draw against Ukraine in June having been halted by Saturday's defeat by the Scots, the Republic needed to avoid a shock loss to Armenia.

And while Armenia stunned the Republic with a 1-0 win in Yerevan in June, they failed to lay a glove on the hosts for much of Tuesday's contest, allowing their hosts to build early momentum with Obafemi and Egan both missing headed chances in the opening quarter of an hour.

However, just three minutes later, Egan - once again captaining the Republic in Seamus Coleman's absence - powered the home side into the lead, heading Brady's corner past Armenia goalkeeper David Yurchenko.

Artak Dashyan is sent off
Substitute Artak Dashyan received a second yellow card for protesting the penalty decision

And when Obafemi added a brilliant second, spinning away from his marker before sending a low shot into the corner, it seemed as though the Republic were heading for a straightforward win.

Armenia had other ideas, however. Having failed to register an attempt in the first 70 minutes, the visitors somehow managed to drag themselves back into the game as the Republic were punished for falling asleep at the back.

After Gavin Bazunu turned Styopa Mkrtchyan's shot onto the post, Dashyan was afforded time to fire home from outside the box and pull one back.

The stadium was left stunned less than two minutes later when Spertsyan - who scored the winner when the sides met in June - beat Bazunu from distance.

Armenia's quickfire double created uncertainty in the Irish ranks and Kenny's side were fortunate not to go behind when Khoren Bayramyan's effort from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide.

Then came the penalty drama. While referee Rade Obrenovic initially waved away Irish appeals, the VAR subsequently advised him to review the incident on the monitor.

When he pointed to the spot, Hambartsumyan's furious remonstrations earned the full-back two yellow cards in quick succession, while Dashyan was also dismissed after he received a second caution for arguing with the referee's decision having earlier been booked.

As Armenia lost their heads, Brady kept his, coolly slotting his penalty into the corner to ensure a topsy-turvy night for the Republic ended on a high.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 12Collins
  • 5Egan
  • 18O'Shea
  • 3Doherty
  • 6MolumbyBooked at 29minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 52'minutes
  • 13Hendrick
  • 17KnightSubstituted forBrowneat 76'minutes
  • 21Brady
  • 9ObafemiSubstituted forHoganat 86'minutes
  • 10ParrottSubstituted forRobinsonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Coleman
  • 4Duffy
  • 7Robinson
  • 8Hourihane
  • 11McClean
  • 14Browne
  • 15O'Dowda
  • 16Travers
  • 19Hogan
  • 20Ogbene
  • 22Scales
  • 23O'Leary

Armenia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 19HambardzumyanBooked at 89mins
  • 15MkoyanSubstituted forVoskanyanat 60'minutes
  • 3Haroyan
  • 2CalisirSubstituted forMuradyanat 83'minutes
  • 17MonroySubstituted forDashyanat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7BayramyanBooked at 65mins
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 8Spertsyan
  • 11BarseghyanSubstituted forShaghoyanat 82'minutes
  • 10ZelarayánSubstituted forBichakhchyanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Muradyan
  • 9Serobyan
  • 12Buchnev
  • 13Hakobyan
  • 14Harutyunyan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 18Shaghoyan
  • 20Dashyan
  • 21Mkrtchyan
  • 22Margaryan
  • 23Bichakhchyan
Referee:
Rade Obrenovic

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of IrelandAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Armenia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Armenia 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland).

  5. Post update

    Eduard Spertsyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Karen Muradyan (Armenia).

  7. Post update

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 3, Armenia 2. Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Artak Dashyan (Armenia) for hand ball.

  9. Dismissal

    Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) is shown the red card.

  10. Booking

    Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Republic of Ireland.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Artak Dashyan (Armenia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Scott Hogan replaces Michael Obafemi.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Eduard Spertsyan.

  17. Post update

    Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia. Karen Muradyan replaces André Calisir.

