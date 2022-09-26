Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Troy Parrott (right) is expected to be a key figure in the Republic attack over the next number of years

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says the emergence of young players during his reign will help bolster the team's bid to reach Euro 2024.

Defeat by Armenia on Tuesday would relegate the Republic to the third tier of the Nations League.

Despite this, Kenny remains optimistic about his side's next attempt to reach a tournament's finals.

"We can see the emergence of players, and that's been critical for us as a nation and as a team," he said.

Kenny has endeavoured to develop the Republic's next generation since replacing Mick McCarthy as boss in April 2020, with Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele, Jason Knight and Troy Parrott - all 21 or younger - among those to have made an impact since joining the senior set-up.

However, positive results have often eluded Kenny with just three wins from 20 competitive games as manager.

Last year's World Cup qualifying campaign ultimately ended in disappointment while defeats by Armenia and Ukraine in the first two matches of this Nations League campaign crushed the Republic's hopes of earning promotion to the top tier.

But Kenny is adamant the upward trajectory of several players in his squad will aid their attempt to qualify for the European Championship in Germany in 2024.

"You can see players that are only going to get better, that are on an upward curve in their careers and they will only improve when they get into the European Championship qualifiers from March to November next year," added Kenny.

"In a year's time, they will be even better - you can see that and that's by design.

"The players themselves have done that. They have got themselves into the team by their performances at club level and with the international team, so, we are looking to constantly improve.

"We know there are areas we can improve, we are not naive to suggest that isn't the case."

Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele have both impressed under Stephen Kenny although injury has ruled the latter out of the Scotland and Armenia games

The Republic ended the June international window impressively with a 3-0 win over Scotland in Dublin and a creditable 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the Polish city of Lodz.

And while Saturday's visit to Hampden Park ended in a 2-1 loss to the Scots, Kenny insists the squad are not entertaining the idea of relegation as they aim to exact revenge on Armenia in their last competitive game until March.

"It's not something we are focusing on," Kenny, who will be without the suspended Josh Cullen on Tuesday, said of the possibility of relegation.

"One of the things we want is to win tomorrow night and we want to play well."

Kenny, who ruled out making "radical" changes for Armenia's visit to Dublin, added: "We saw in our last home game against Scotland, an emphatic 3-0 win. We hadn't beaten a higher-ranked team like that at home in many years, convincingly or at all. That was important.

"We backed that up with a really good performance against Ukraine and drew, and played quite well on Saturday and were disappointed to lose the game.

"We want to back that up with a strong performance tomorrow night."