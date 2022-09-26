Kieran McKenna's Ipswich have won six of their 10 League One games this season

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna says his team must learn to manage momentum swings within games better following their 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

It was Ipswich's first league loss of the season and saw Argyle leapfrog them to top spot in League One.

Town, who face another tough game next against third-placed Portsmouth on Saturday, were 1-0 up at half-time.

"I thought we were good value for 1-0 and were the team massively in the ascendancy," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We put ourselves in a great position to win the game and were creating more chances to put the game to bed.

"Of course, it you don't go and get the [second] goal there's always a chance one can go in at the other end and as soon as it does the momentum changes, and we haven't managed that momentum swing well enough.

"We've spoken about how we manage those momentum swings but it's something we still need to improve on the grass."

McKenna has now been in charge for nine months and, following an 11th-place finish last season, is looking to regain the Championship status the club lost in 2019.

Ipswich took 21 points from their opening nine games to head the table, but also failed to hold on to a lead in their previous game against Sheffield Wednesday, which ended 2-2 after they had twice been in front.

McKenna said his team had created some "incredible positions" against Plymouth but their "execution wasn't good enough".

He added: "We seem to be on one of those runs at the moment where it doesn't seem to be quite falling for us in the penalty box.

"You can have those spells and you can address it but it's important that you don't make it any bigger than it is, because there's an element of randomness to football.

"Sometimes you can be guilty of over-analysing things - sometimes it just doesn't go your way."