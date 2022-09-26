Last updated on .From the section England

Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute against Italy

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in England's matchday squad for Monday's Nations League match against Germany.

Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year's Euros through injury, has made just one international appearance this year and was an unused substitute in Friday's defeat by Italy.

Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse also miss out.

But Brentford striker Ivan Toney is in line to make his international debut.

Toney, who has scored five goals in the Premier League this season, received his first England call-up this month but was not included for the Italy game.

He has been named in the Three Lions' 23-man squad to face Germany, but Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is out through suspension.

The other omissions are squad selections and not due to injury.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

How does Alexander-Arnold compare?

Alexander-Arnold tops the standings for chances created by an English full-back so far this season in all club competitions with an average of 2.7 per match.

The 23-year-old has scored two league goals for Liverpool this season, and played 737 minutes - more than any other English full-back.

English full-backs in all club competitions (2022-23) Player Minutes Goals conceded Minutes/goals conceded Duels Duel success Ben Chilwell 193 1 193.0 23 52.2 Kieran Trippier 681 7 97.3 44 50.0 Reece James 630 9 70.0 63 63.5 Tyrick Mitchell 414 6 69.0 34 38.2 Trent Alexander-Arnold 737 12 61.4 39 48.7 Kyle Walker-Peters 629 11 57.2 89 51.7 Rico Henry 630 9 52.5 53 49.1 Luke Shaw 154 6 25.7 14 50.0

Centre-back Tomori also did not feature against Italy despite playing regularly for AC Milan in Serie A.

Instead, manager Gareth Southgate opted to start Harry Maguire, who has made just three appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United this season.

English centre-backs in all club competitions (2022-23) Player Minutes Goals conceded Minutes/goals conceded Duels Duel success Interceptions per 90 minutes Conor Coady 531 4 132.8 23 47.8 0.8 Ben White 559 6 93.2 48 62.5 1.0 Eric Dier 810 9 90.0 47 48.9 1.6 Fikayo Tomori 744 9 82.7 49 61.2 0.8 John Stones 551 7 78.7 24 79.2 0.3 Marc Guehi 630 9 70.0 43 55.8 1.0 Kyle Walker 612 9 68.0 32 65.6 0.9 Tyrone Mings 540 8 67.5 27 74.1 1.0 Harry Maguire 281 7 40.1 24 50.0 1.9

Monday's match at Wembley is England's final fixture before Southgate announces his squad for the 2022 World Cup, which is being held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

England are on a five-match winless run and Friday's 1-0 defeat in Milan saw them relegated from their Nations League group.