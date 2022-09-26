Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jevani Brown (left) says he is enjoying playing with fellow forwards Jan Stansfield (centre) and Sam Nombe

Exeter City forward Jevani Brown says his side's attack is capable of causing any side in League One problems.

The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick in their 4-0 win at Forest Green to take his tally to six goals for the season, while fellow forward Sam Nombe got his fifth of the campaign.

Brown was called up by Jamaica last month and has been one of League One's best regarded forwards this season.

"I enjoy playing with them a lot, we're all on the same wavelength," he said.

Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield as part of the front three and Brown told BBC Radio Devon: "I feel like we've got a dangerous attack force.

"So as long as we can all stay fit and get our game time, I'm sure we can cause any defence in this league problems."

Brown's hat-trick was his first since two three-goal hauls in three games for Colchester United in November 2020 and means he is only one short of his tally for the whole of last season at Exeter.

"Coming into the game if you'd have told me I'd score a hat-trick I would have taken your hand off," he said.

"The main thing was to get three points, or at least a point, off the back of the last two results.

"I'm buzzing to get the hat-trick and Man of the Match.

"From start to finish, from back to front, even the substitutes that came on, everyone played their part and that's what we need to be doing."