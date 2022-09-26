Morgan Whittaker's fourth goal of the season completed Argyle's comeback

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says he will not get carried away after his side went top of League One.

The Pilgrims came from a goal down to beat previous leaders Ipswich Town 2-1 at Home Park to go a point clear at the top of the third tier after 10 games.

Argyle have already played four of the five sides directly below them in the table and have also beaten Derby County and Peterborough United.

"When the fixtures came out it was going to be a tough start," he said.

"I wouldn't have been standing here saying 'we'll be top of the league', far from it.

"But it just shows the attitude of the players and the quality that they've showed that they're a match for anyone in this division if we get it right and put the effort in and keep believing in ourselves

"We've had a great start, but it's only 10 games in and it's a long way to go and we won't get carried away," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

Argyle face a trip to Wycombe before hosting fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday and mid-table Accrington in the first three of eight games in a busy October that concludes with a home derby against newly-promoted local rivals Exeter City.

"Our players are intelligent, they understand it's only 10 games into the season and there's still a long way to go," Schumacher added.

"We had real good spells last season where we went on good runs of form and then we had times where it was tough as well, and I'm sure it'll be the same this year.

"But we've had a brilliant start and we all need to be positive about that.

"There's still areas of the game I think we can get better at, so we'll just keep going, we'll keep our feet on the ground and look forward to the next one which is another tough game."