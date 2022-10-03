Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City4Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: James Maddison scores twice as Foxes win first game of season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments323

James Maddison scoring a free kick against Nottingham Forest
James Maddison has now scored five goals in seven Premier League matches for Leicester this season

Leicester secured their first win of the season as they hammered Nottingham Forest to dump their local rivals on the bottom of the Premier League and pile the pressure on manager Steve Cooper.

James Maddison scored twice and created another for substitute Patson Daka, with Harvey Barnes curling home a superb effort as Brendan Rodgers' side recorded their biggest home win since December.

For Forest, this first top flight East Midlands derby since 1999 was a night to forget.

Cooper's side never recovered from conceding twice in as many minutes not long after striker Taiwo Awoniyi had struck a post when clean through on the home goal.

The Forest fans bellowed their support for Cooper as they sang songs of defiance with the game gone and their team slipping to a fifth straight defeat in a single season for the first time since January 2004.

However, after celebrating a long-awaited return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, owner Evangelos Marinakis did not sanction the outlay on 23 summer signings in a belief Forest were about to go straight back down.

Cooper must hope his boss shows him more patience than former Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan, who was sacked after 11 games at Marinakis' Greek club Olympiakos earlier this month.

A 'Top' night for Leicester

The evening was significant enough for Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to fly in from Thailand to watch the team his family bankrolled to their memorable Premier League title in 2016 but cut spending on this summer, something he described as a "difficult short-term decision".

In his programme notes he spoke of how a positive result could "galvanise" the club but as the game started, he had the expression of a man who could be a couple of hours away from having to make a very big decision.

As it turned out, by half-time the man affectionately known as Khun Top by Foxes fans was high-fiving supporters, who were ecstatic at how the evening was turning out.

Leicester's opening goal required a couple of bits of fortune through Jesse Lingard's mis-control and Scott McKenna's deflection but the efforts that followed were moments of unquestioned quality, with Daka's flick from Maddison's cross to round off the scoring 17 minutes from time particularly impressive.

Rodgers certainly enjoyed them as he hugged his coaching staff, the joy at gaining that precious win obvious.

Player of the match

MaddisonJames Maddison

with an average of 8.59

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    8.59

  2. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    7.50

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.39

  4. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.09

  5. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    6.91

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.86

  7. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.47

  11. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    6.46

  12. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.40

  14. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.37

  15. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    6.32

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.70

  2. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    4.32

  3. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.14

  4. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    3.98

  5. Squad number14Player nameO'Brien
    Average rating

    3.94

  6. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    3.93

  7. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    3.93

  8. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    3.90

  9. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    3.87

  10. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    3.78

  11. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    3.74

  12. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    3.74

  13. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    3.72

  14. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    3.45

  15. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    3.43

  16. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    3.08

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 3Faes
  • 2Justin
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forSoumaréat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAlbrightonat 85'minutes
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forPraetat 80'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7Barnes
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 26Praet
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Henderson
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 18minsSubstituted forAurierat 45'minutes
  • 3S CookBooked at 90mins
  • 26McKenna
  • 32Lodi dos Santos
  • 21KouyatéBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFreulerat 45'minutes
  • 14O'BrienSubstituted forYatesat 45'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 11LingardBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMangalaat 69'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forDennisat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 22Yates
  • 23Freuler
  • 24Aurier
  • 25Dennis
  • 30Boly
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
32,202

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 4, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest).

  10. Post update

    Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sèrge Aurier with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces James Maddison.

  15. Booking

    James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  17. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

323 comments

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 21:55

    MISSING. Have you seen a 29 year old male last seen at the London Stadium in May 2021? NAME: Jesse Ellis Lingard. He appears to have disappeared with a significant amount of cash and it is thought he could be identified potentially celebrating this fact by dancing like a teenage kid at the school disco. If you have any information please contact Nottingham Police HQ.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 21:59

      James replied:
      I think I saw him at East Lancs Railway with some weird posh boy filming trains

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 22:05

    Lingard has to be the luckiest man alive.
    Gets paid huge amounts of cash and does absolutely nothing for it!
    👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 22:07

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Agreed, his career has been over for at least 3 seasons !!!

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 22:00

    You can't buy dozens of players and expect a coherent team. Should have bought half a dozen that fitted in, then reinforced in January

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 22:10

      chewytoffee replied:
      They deserve to go down for being so naive!

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 21:58

    I bet lingard wishes he wasn’t so greedy and had signed for west ham, where he was appreciated.

    • Reply posted by Ronnie, today at 22:03

      Ronnie replied:
      He's getting his money so he doesn't give a damn. It shows in his performances. 7 games , 0 goals 0 assists . Joke of a signing .

  • Comment posted by willlucv, today at 22:00

    As a Forest fan that was painful to watch, we’ve been so poor so far this season, the problem is that the team that got us here is gone, none of their replacements have any skin in the game, there’s no incentive to do better and no sense of watching a cohesive body of players. I fear for Forest when we go down too, it’ll be a chaotic 1st season back in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:13

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Getting thrashed by the league’s bottom team, who themselves have been thrashed in most games so far this season, is very bad news for a team that wants to avoid the drop. If Forest were not the bookie’s odds-on favourites to go down, they sure are now.

  • Comment posted by RFO, today at 21:59

    Patson Daka’s back-heeled goal may well have come as a huge surprise to Gabby Logan, after her remark in July that she didn’t think the men would try something like that.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 22:11

      Depeche1966 replied:
      BBC only roll Gabby out for Sporting events to increase Wokeness.....

  • Comment posted by The Real Labour Left, today at 22:02

    Forest look like the Kwasi Kwarteng of the Premier League: they've spent big to get growth ( points) but their "plan" is unravelling.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Come on Forest if you get thrashed by the current Leicester City there is absolutely no hope for you in this league.

  • Comment posted by bringbackpele, today at 22:03

    Well done Brendan Rodgers.

    He kept his head and didn't foresake his attractive attacking gameplan

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 22:02

    A result like this will make Brendan the hero again.With no budget to spend in the summer he deserves to be.All our fickle fans! Oh yes we also kept a clean sheet.What a lovely evening...

    • Reply posted by lcfc2016champs, today at 22:13

      lcfc2016champs replied:
      Behave hes a clown, hes dragged us down for 3 seasons or more and bottled top 4 twice

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 21:57

    Forest are doomed. Made Leicester look world class. Madison outstanding.

    • Reply posted by Smithy, today at 22:32

      Smithy replied:
      madison has to stay come January Newcastle will be wanting him just like summer

  • Comment posted by E1904, today at 22:02

    Could Nottingham forest financially cope with relegation? They will have to sell to balance the books but IF they do get relegated then probably none of the new signings will sell for even half what they were bought for. They have taken a massive gamble and they could lose that bet in disastrous fashion

    • Reply posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 22:10

      Yorkyterrier replied:
      They will be out of business in 5 years time

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 21:55

    We kept a clean sheet!!!

    Maddison not in the England squad is criminal.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 21:59

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Until he proves himself at a decent team he's not getting into the England set up m8.

  • Comment posted by covbrad, today at 21:56

    Good to see a Coventry born n bred youth graduate doing it at the big stage with our midlands neighbours Leicester. Well done Maddision, great to see how far you have come and well done Leicester, much needed win.

  • Comment posted by geoff farmer, today at 22:07

    We're you watching Mr Southgate Maddison is English

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:12

      David replied:
      He was playing against Forest. Most players look good against them

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 22:03

    As a Leicester fan, great result, currently very chirpy.

    But, some context, NFFC were hopeless and they'd have lost tonight vs most Championship sides.

    Leicester still got A LOT of work to do. Frankly clean sheet more pleasing than the scoreline

    • Reply posted by vulpocracy, today at 22:07

      vulpocracy replied:
      And we successfully defended six corners

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 22:03

    Disappointing. Hope Cooper isn't sacked but I wouldn't be surprised.

    • Reply posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 22:35

      playerandref1964-1991 replied:
      If I was Cooperman I'd be off to Brighton like a shot. Wouldn't want to carry the blame for having someone else's signings. Whoever recruited this shower needs the sack.

  • Comment posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 21:59

    Bottom of the league clashes are still a good spectacle in the Premier League.

    Leicester looked back to their best and Forest still appear to have tried to assemble too many new faces.

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 22:07

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      1) they had to 2) No more keyboard please Ivor

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 21:55

    3 points. Clean sheet. Thank you. Goodnight.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 22:00

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Leicester are everyone's second favourite team but the chanting today against Steve Cooper, by a section of the Foxes fans, was totally uncalled for. Great win tonight but let's admit it: Cooper is like Marcelo Bielsa. No plan B.