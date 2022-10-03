Match ends, Leicester City 4, Nottingham Forest 0.
Leicester secured their first win of the season as they hammered Nottingham Forest to dump their local rivals on the bottom of the Premier League and pile the pressure on manager Steve Cooper.
James Maddison scored twice and created another for substitute Patson Daka, with Harvey Barnes curling home a superb effort as Brendan Rodgers' side recorded their biggest home win since December.
For Forest, this first top flight East Midlands derby since 1999 was a night to forget.
Cooper's side never recovered from conceding twice in as many minutes not long after striker Taiwo Awoniyi had struck a post when clean through on the home goal.
The Forest fans bellowed their support for Cooper as they sang songs of defiance with the game gone and their team slipping to a fifth straight defeat in a single season for the first time since January 2004.
However, after celebrating a long-awaited return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, owner Evangelos Marinakis did not sanction the outlay on 23 summer signings in a belief Forest were about to go straight back down.
Cooper must hope his boss shows him more patience than former Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan, who was sacked after 11 games at Marinakis' Greek club Olympiakos earlier this month.
A 'Top' night for Leicester
The evening was significant enough for Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to fly in from Thailand to watch the team his family bankrolled to their memorable Premier League title in 2016 but cut spending on this summer, something he described as a "difficult short-term decision".
In his programme notes he spoke of how a positive result could "galvanise" the club but as the game started, he had the expression of a man who could be a couple of hours away from having to make a very big decision.
As it turned out, by half-time the man affectionately known as Khun Top by Foxes fans was high-fiving supporters, who were ecstatic at how the evening was turning out.
Leicester's opening goal required a couple of bits of fortune through Jesse Lingard's mis-control and Scott McKenna's deflection but the efforts that followed were moments of unquestioned quality, with Daka's flick from Maddison's cross to round off the scoring 17 minutes from time particularly impressive.
Rodgers certainly enjoyed them as he hugged his coaching staff, the joy at gaining that precious win obvious.
Player of the match
MaddisonJames Maddison
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
8.59
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
6.32
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number1Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number14Player nameO'BrienAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number3Player nameS CookAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number21Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
3.45
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number11Player nameLingardAverage rating
3.08
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 6Evans
- 3Faes
- 2Justin
- 25NdidiSubstituted forSoumaréat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 10MaddisonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAlbrightonat 85'minutes
- 8TielemansSubstituted forPraetat 80'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 7Barnes
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 26Praet
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Henderson
- 7N WilliamsBooked at 18minsSubstituted forAurierat 45'minutes
- 3S CookBooked at 90mins
- 26McKenna
- 32Lodi dos Santos
- 21KouyatéBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFreulerat 45'minutes
- 14O'BrienSubstituted forYatesat 45'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 10Gibbs-White
- 11LingardBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMangalaat 69'minutes
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forDennisat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 5Mangala
- 13Hennessey
- 16Surridge
- 22Yates
- 23Freuler
- 24Aurier
- 25Dennis
- 30Boly
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 32,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Nottingham Forest 0.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
Post update
Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sèrge Aurier with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces James Maddison.
Booking
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
