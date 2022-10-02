Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Scott McKenna returned early to Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury while on international duty

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City expect Wilfred Ndidi to recover in time from the minor injury that cut short his international duty with Nigeria.

Dennis Praet has been nursing a foot problem but has trained in the week.

Nottingham Forest will monitor Morgan Gibbs-White, who pulled out of England Under-21 duty.

Scott McKenna is a doubt because of an injury that forced him to withdraw from Scotland's squad for their second match against Ukraine.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

These are the bottom two teams and really anything could happen here. It's hard to back either side to win it because we know about their flaws.

Leicester actually played quite well at times against Tottenham in their last game, but they just cannot defend - whether it is from set-pieces or open play.

There was a lot of talk about Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers losing his job during the international break on the back of that 6-2 defeat but he survived, and I can't see them sacking him even if Leicester lose this game too.

It wouldn't make any sense to get rid of him now, rather than during a break in the campaign when a new manager has got a bit of time to bed things in, but things need to improve before the season stops for the World Cup in mid-November, because that is an obvious time for struggling clubs to change their manager.

Forest keep losing too, but I have massive sympathy for their manager Steve Cooper because of the amount of change there has been to his squad.

Cooper is going to need time for his new-look team to gel and, in the meantime, they are going to find it tough.

I do think Forest will score here - Leicester just can't keep a clean sheet - but I think the Foxes will edge it, and get a much-needed win.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood.

He has also registered seven goals and six assists in his last 14 home games in the division

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their six Premier League meetings with Leicester, winning the most recent encounter 1-0 in May 1999. It turned out to be Forest's last top-flight match before this season's return.

Leicester have won just one of the last seven league meetings.

Forest triumphed 4-1 in the FA Cup last season and could win back-to-back games against the Foxes for the first time since March 1995.

Leicester City

Leicester remain the only winless Premier League side. They have equalled their worst record after seven matches of a league season.

The Foxes last failed to win any of their first four home league games in 2001-02, finishing bottom that year.

The 22 goals conceded so far is the most by a team after seven games of a top flight campaign since West Ham in 1965-66.

Brendan Rodgers could lose three consecutive home league games for the first time as a manager.

Kelechi Iheanacho can score a Premier League goal on his birthday for the second year in a row, emulating Teddy Sheringham in 1994 and 1995.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest could suffer five straight league defeats in a season for the first time since January 2004.

Each of the last nine Premier League goals conceded by Forest were in the second half, including squandering 2-0 and 1-0 half-time leads.

They have conceded five goals from corners, more than any other side.

Jesse Lingard can become the third player to score a Premier League goal versus Leicester for three different clubs, after Paul Ince and Paulo Wanchope.

