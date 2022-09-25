Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 25 September
Abergavenny 2-3 Barry Town United
Cardiff City 2-0 Swansea City
Pontypridd Town 3-4 Cardiff Met
The New Saints 3-0 Aberystwyth Town
