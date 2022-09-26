Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B1: Ukraine v Scotland Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:40

Scotland will top Nations League Group B1 if they avoid defeat away to Ukraine on Tuesday and we asked BBC Sport website users' for their team selection.

With almost 45% of submissions, 4-3-3 was the preferred formation.

Craig Gordon is the most popular selection in goal behind a back four of Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Declan Gallagher and Greg Taylor, with the Scots missing several defenders like Scott McKenna, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

With midfielder Scott McTominay suspended, the three in midfield that get the nod are Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor and John McGinn.

And in attack it's Ryan Fraser, Che Adams and Ryan Christie.