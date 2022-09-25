Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B1: Ukraine v Scotland Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:40

Scotland will top Nations League Group B1 if they avoid defeat away to Ukraine on Tuesday.

There will be a new look defence following the withdrawals of Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna.

Scott McTominay is suspended after his yellow card in Saturday's 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland, so there will need to be a change in central midfield too.

Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury, while Hearts pair Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley are late call ups.

