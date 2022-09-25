Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A4
NetherlandsNetherlands0BelgiumBelgium0

Netherlands v Belgium

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pasveer
  • 2Timber
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 22Dumfries
  • 15de Roon
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forGakpoat 31'minutes
  • 17Blind
  • 14Klaassen
  • 9Janssen
  • 7Bergwijn

Substitutes

  • 3de Ligt
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gakpo
  • 10Brobbey
  • 12Rensch
  • 13Cillessen
  • 16Malacia
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Gravenberch
  • 21Noppert
  • 23Flekken

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 4Debast
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 18Onana
  • 6Witsel
  • 21CastagneBooked at 6mins
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 10E Hazard
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 3Theate
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Openda
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Trossard
  • 19Lukebakio
  • 20Vanaken
  • 22Saelemaekers
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Vincent Janssen (Netherlands).

  2. Post update

    Zeno Debast (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amadou Onana (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands).

  6. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Cody Gakpo replaces Steven Berghuis because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Onana (Belgium).

  14. Post update

    Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64201731414
2Luxembourg62318719
3Faroe Islands613259-46
4Lithuania6024213-112

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311112910
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113411-74

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5401115612
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51135504
4Armenia5104214-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark640295412
2Croatia632166011
3France612357-25
4Austria612368-25

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301235-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6420136714
2Belgium6321117411
3Poland6123512-75
4Wales6024610-42

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport