Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A1
DenmarkDenmark2FranceFrance0

Denmark v France

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Denmark

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 13Kristensen
  • 2Andersen
  • 6Christensen
  • 5Maehle
  • 8Delaney
  • 10Eriksen
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 14Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 3Nelsson
  • 4Kjaer
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 15Billing
  • 16Christensen
  • 17Larsen
  • 18Wass
  • 19Lindstrøm
  • 20Højlund
  • 21Bah
  • 22Rønnow

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Areola
  • 3Saliba
  • 13Upamecano
  • 18Badiashile
  • 2Pavard
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 6Camavinga
  • 21Mendy
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Lafont
  • 4Varane
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Nkunku
  • 14Guendouzi
  • 15Clauss
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Veretout
  • 19Fofana
  • 20Kolo Muani
  • 22Truffert
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by William Saliba.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Denmark 2, France 0. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Delaney following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Denmark 1, France 0. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark).

  15. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (France).

  17. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by William Saliba.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64201731414
2Luxembourg62318719
3Faroe Islands613259-46
4Lithuania6024213-112

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311112910
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113411-74

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5401115612
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51135504
4Armenia5104214-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark640295412
2Croatia632166011
3France612357-25
4Austria612368-25

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301235-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6420136714
2Belgium6321117411
3Poland6123512-75
4Wales6024610-42

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport