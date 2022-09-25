Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City scorer Lauren Davidson was congratulated by Clare Shine

Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues.

Shine rattled the bar as she looked to sign off with a 71st City goal.

Rangers and Celtic also remain unbeaten after their wins over Motherwell and Aberdeen respectively.

Champions Rangers knocked in four goals without reply, while Celtic scored three.

Despite all the action and goals, this weekend will be remembered as Shine's.

The seven-times capped Republic of Ireland striker had several chances to add to her Glasgow City tally but had to be content with a supporting role as defender Jenna Clark headed Eileen Gleeson's side ahead inside the opening 10 minutes before winger Lauren Davidson ensured the win with a second-half strike along the deck.

Clarissa Larisey shot Celtic into a first-half lead, with Jacynta and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford adding a quickfire double on 75 and 76 minutes.

Rangers stay on top of the table on goal difference as Lizzie Arnot, Kirsty Howat, Brogan Hay and Kayla McCoy found the net at Broadwood.

Partick Thistle were Sunday's highest scorers, thumping Glasgow Women 8-1 away from home.

Jordan McLintock completed a first-half hat-trick with a penalty, while Abbie Ferguson scored her first Thistle goal in between.

Rebecca McGowan, Cheryl McCulloch, Rachel Donaldson and Cara Henderson completed the rout before Shelley Campbell replied with a late consolation.

Dundee United jumped up to sixth place after prevailing in a five-goal thriller at home to Hamilton Accies.

Rachel Todd, Danni McGinley and Robyn Smith scored for the home side, who had been 2-1 down thanks to goals from Josephine Giard and Megan Quigley.

Spartans remain unbeaten at Ainslie Park as they shared the points in a 2-2 draw with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Alana Marshall and Becky Galbraith were the hosts' goalscorers for the second week running, while Nor Mustafa and Liana Hinds - with her first goal for the club - found the net for Hibs.