Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite an MRI scan flagging up no problems for thigh pain he felt during training with Greece, according to reports in his homeland. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy and Dundee United defender Aziz Behich were sent back to their clubs along with several other members of the Australia squad ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game with New Zealand, with reports suggesting it was because head coach Graham Arnold has already decided they have made his squad for the Qatar finals. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has told Haber Turk that he had warned 21-year-old left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has remained second choice behind Borna Barisic after his £5.5m summer transfer to Rangers, that it was too soon to leave the Turkish club. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie paid tribute to the role played by national set-piece coach Austin MacPhee in deciding where to place the penalty kick that secured Saturday's 2-1 Nations League win over Republic of Ireland. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Ben Doak says he is feeding into a Mo Salah masterclass at Anfield after the 16-year-old, who moved from Celtic this summer, scored in his debut for Scotland Under-21s in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Shaun Maloney admits he struggled to achieve what he wanted in his short spell as Hibernian boss but insists the experience will be "invaluable" to the rest of his managerial career. (Mail On Sunday) external-link