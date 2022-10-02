Close menu
Man CityManchester City6Man UtdManchester United3

Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Haaland and Foden hat-tricks as hosts hit six

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments392

Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored his third home hat-trick in a row

Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks as Manchester United were humiliated in the derby at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland's rampage this season continued as he made it 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund and Phil Foden also scored his first treble for City as they closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to one point.

This was a brutal reality check for United after their recent improvement, as the reigning Premier League champions ran riot to illustrate the gulf in class between the teams.

City's lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva's cross after eight minutes before Haaland inevitably joined the action with a header from a corner 11 minutes before half-time.

As United subsided, Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne's perfect pass then turned provider to set up a simple finish for Foden before the break.

United's new signing Antony struck a superb goal from 25 yards to pull one back but it only provoked City to up the tempo again, Haaland thumping home his third from Sergio Gomez's cross then again showing he can be creator by setting up Foden for City's sixth.

Haaland's third put him in the record books following hat-tricks at home to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Anthony Martial's late goal for United was greeted in near silence, as was his added-time penalty, on a day of embarrassment for United and manager Erik ten Hag and one of elation for City and Pep Guardiola.

Who can stop Man City and Haaland?

Arsenal are worthy Premier League leaders but this was a frightening display of firepower from the reigning champions as they confirmed their status as firm favourites to win a fifth title in six years.

City were potent before the arrival of Haaland but he has puts them on a different level, delivering the one thing they were arguably missing as he increases the ratio of chances they are taking with his ruthless finishing.

Add the creativity, and on this day the goals, from Foden plus the genius of De Bruyne and it is hard to see how they can be stopped, with Haaland also looking as if he could be the missing link that might finally bring the Champions League to the Etihad.

City blew United away as they started at lightning speed and went in 4-0 at half-time, referee Michael Oliver's whistle for the break coming as a merciful release for United.

United's goal poked City into action with Antony's fine strike merely the catalyst for another onslaught, as Haaland scored the record-breaking third.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forGómezat 41'minutes
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 75'minutes
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forLaporteat 75'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 47FodenSubstituted forMahrezat 75'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 2mins
  • 19VaraneSubstituted forLindelöfat 40'minutes
  • 6Martínez
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forShawat 45'minutes
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forCasemiroat 59'minutes
  • 14Eriksen
  • 21dos Santos
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 80mins
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forFredat 70'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 9Martial
  • 17Fred
  • 18Casemiro
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home22
Away12
Shots on Target
Home10
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by João Cancelo (Manchester City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Manchester United. Anthony Martial draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 6, Manchester United 2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw.

  13. Booking

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Aymeric Laporte replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Phil Foden.

Comments

Join the conversation

393 comments

  • Comment posted by I7, today at 15:58

    Score line flattered United. Absolutely bullied by city.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 16:02

      jennnyj replied:
      What happened to extra time only 1 minute is disgrace. Referee paid again

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 15:59

    Many of the United "supporters" leaving the Ethihad before half-time for their long journeys home.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 16:03

      Elvis replied:
      At least they won't miss their flights
      ✈️

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 16:00

    Haaland is the best player in the world absolutely incredible football spectacle great to watch as a chelsea fan

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 16:04

      Commentier replied:
      What about as a fan of other clubs?

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 16:01

    Bitterly disappointed with peps substitution city could and should have humiliated Utd but nice to see all the Utd fans leaving at half time to catch there trains back to where ever.