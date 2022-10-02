Match ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks as Manchester United were humiliated in the derby at Etihad Stadium.
Haaland's rampage this season continued as he made it 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund and Phil Foden also scored his first treble for City as they closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to one point.
This was a brutal reality check for United after their recent improvement, as the reigning Premier League champions ran riot to illustrate the gulf in class between the teams.
City's lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva's cross after eight minutes before Haaland inevitably joined the action with a header from a corner 11 minutes before half-time.
As United subsided, Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne's perfect pass then turned provider to set up a simple finish for Foden before the break.
United's new signing Antony struck a superb goal from 25 yards to pull one back but it only provoked City to up the tempo again, Haaland thumping home his third from Sergio Gomez's cross then again showing he can be creator by setting up Foden for City's sixth.
Haaland's third put him in the record books following hat-tricks at home to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.
Anthony Martial's late goal for United was greeted in near silence, as was his added-time penalty, on a day of embarrassment for United and manager Erik ten Hag and one of elation for City and Pep Guardiola.
Who can stop Man City and Haaland?
Arsenal are worthy Premier League leaders but this was a frightening display of firepower from the reigning champions as they confirmed their status as firm favourites to win a fifth title in six years.
City were potent before the arrival of Haaland but he has puts them on a different level, delivering the one thing they were arguably missing as he increases the ratio of chances they are taking with his ruthless finishing.
Add the creativity, and on this day the goals, from Foden plus the genius of De Bruyne and it is hard to see how they can be stopped, with Haaland also looking as if he could be the missing link that might finally bring the Champions League to the Etihad.
City blew United away as they started at lightning speed and went in 4-0 at half-time, referee Michael Oliver's whistle for the break coming as a merciful release for United.
United's goal poked City into action with Antony's fine strike merely the catalyst for another onslaught, as Haaland scored the record-breaking third.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
8.73
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.82
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.20
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number6Player nameMartínezAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
3.64
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
4.11
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2WalkerSubstituted forGómezat 41'minutes
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 7Cancelo
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 75'minutes
- 8GündoganSubstituted forLaporteat 75'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 47FodenSubstituted forMahrezat 75'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 2mins
- 19VaraneSubstituted forLindelöfat 40'minutes
- 6Martínez
- 12MalaciaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forShawat 45'minutes
- 39McTominaySubstituted forCasemiroat 59'minutes
- 14Eriksen
- 21dos Santos
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 80mins
- 25SanchoSubstituted forFredat 70'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9Martial
- 17Fred
- 18Casemiro
- 22Heaton
- 23Shaw
- 28Pellistri
- 36Elanga
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
Post update
Goal! Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by João Cancelo (Manchester City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Manchester United. Anthony Martial draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 6, Manchester United 2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
Booking
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Aymeric Laporte replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Phil Foden.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Comments
Join the conversation