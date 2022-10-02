Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United0Aston VillaAston Villa0

Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Luis Sinisterra sent off for hosts in goalless draw

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Elland Road

Villa v Leeds
Both Leeds and Aston Villa remain in the bottom half after a hard-fought clash at Elland Road

Leeds battled to earn a goalless draw with Aston Villa despite playing with only 10 men for the majority of the second half.

In a bad-tempered match, Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra was sent off after 48 minutes for two bookings - a foul on John McGinn and then blocking the ball when Douglas Luiz tried to take a quick free-kick.

Villa almost immediately took advantage of the extra player but Philippe Coutinho's volley bounced off the woodwork with England striker Ollie Watkins unable to convert the rebound.

The home side could have won it late on when substitute Patrick Bamford forced a fine save from Emiliano Martinez, with the Argentine also saving Brenden Aaronson's follow-up.

The ups and downs of football

For 23-year-old Sinisterra, a £21m summer signing from Feyenoord, it was a harsh blow after a great few weeks in his career.

He has scored three goals for Leeds this season and during the international break netted his first ever goal for Colombia in a 4-1 win over Guatemala, quickly following that with two more in a 3-2 victory against Mexico.

But three minutes into the second half, he stuck his foot out to block Douglas Luiz's free-kick and referee Stuart Atwell showed him a second yellow card.

The home fans and players were furious but the winger eventually left the field. Seconds later, Coutinho hit the post with a volley in a rare moment of skill in a frantic encounter high on passion and commitment.

Gerrard frustrated as Villa fail to get a winner

Villa manager Steven Gerrard was left frustrated at the result as his side aimed to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season after a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out.

The ex-England midfielder showed his annoyance at his side's failure to break the hosts down late on when he booted a water bottle along the touchline after Ollie Watkins had been denied by Illan Meslier.

This was the 20th game Leeds had played since Jesse Marsch replaced the sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February, although the American had to watch from the stands as he served a one-game ban for being sent off in the 5-2 loss at Brentford.

He spent the match watching from the press seats at the back of the stand and saw a feisty encounter that ended with six different players receiving at least a caution.

Meslier was the busier of the two goalkeepers, saving first-half efforts from Watkins and Coutinho, while Villa skipper John McGinn had a goalbound effort deflected wide.

Following Sinisterra's dismissal, the visitors had the majority of the ball but could not beat Meslier, while Bamford, on as a substitute, was denied at the other end with both sides ultimately picking up a point apiece.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25KristensenSubstituted forAylingat 68'minutes
  • 5KochBooked at 83mins
  • 6Cooper
  • 21Struijk
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forFirpoat 58'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 79'minutes
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forKlichat 79'minutes
  • 23SinisterraBooked at 48mins
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBamfordat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 3Firpo
  • 9Bamford
  • 10Summerville
  • 13Klaesson
  • 14Llorente
  • 29Gnonto
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 18Young
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 17AugustinssonBooked at 6minsSubstituted forBednarekat 45+4'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forIngsat 83'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinn
  • 31BaileyBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 64'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 23Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 9Ings
  • 10Buendía
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Bednarek
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 35Archer
  • 52Bogarde
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
36,582

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home23
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.

  4. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by John McGinn.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  13. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa).

  16. Post update

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  18. Booking

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal87012081221
2Man City86202992020
3Tottenham85211910917
4Brighton7421148614
5Chelsea74121010