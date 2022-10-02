Match ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 0.
Leeds battled to earn a goalless draw with Aston Villa despite playing with only 10 men for the majority of the second half.
In a bad-tempered match, Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra was sent off after 48 minutes for two bookings - a foul on John McGinn and then blocking the ball when Douglas Luiz tried to take a quick free-kick.
Villa almost immediately took advantage of the extra player but Philippe Coutinho's volley bounced off the woodwork with England striker Ollie Watkins unable to convert the rebound.
The home side could have won it late on when substitute Patrick Bamford forced a fine save from Emiliano Martinez, with the Argentine also saving Brenden Aaronson's follow-up.
The ups and downs of football
For 23-year-old Sinisterra, a £21m summer signing from Feyenoord, it was a harsh blow after a great few weeks in his career.
He has scored three goals for Leeds this season and during the international break netted his first ever goal for Colombia in a 4-1 win over Guatemala, quickly following that with two more in a 3-2 victory against Mexico.
But three minutes into the second half, he stuck his foot out to block Douglas Luiz's free-kick and referee Stuart Atwell showed him a second yellow card.
The home fans and players were furious but the winger eventually left the field. Seconds later, Coutinho hit the post with a volley in a rare moment of skill in a frantic encounter high on passion and commitment.
Gerrard frustrated as Villa fail to get a winner
Villa manager Steven Gerrard was left frustrated at the result as his side aimed to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season after a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out.
The ex-England midfielder showed his annoyance at his side's failure to break the hosts down late on when he booted a water bottle along the touchline after Ollie Watkins had been denied by Illan Meslier.
This was the 20th game Leeds had played since Jesse Marsch replaced the sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February, although the American had to watch from the stands as he served a one-game ban for being sent off in the 5-2 loss at Brentford.
He spent the match watching from the press seats at the back of the stand and saw a feisty encounter that ended with six different players receiving at least a caution.
Meslier was the busier of the two goalkeepers, saving first-half efforts from Watkins and Coutinho, while Villa skipper John McGinn had a goalbound effort deflected wide.
Following Sinisterra's dismissal, the visitors had the majority of the ball but could not beat Meslier, while Bamford, on as a substitute, was denied at the other end with both sides ultimately picking up a point apiece.
Player of the match
RocaMarc Roca
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number12Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number23Player nameSinisterraAverage rating
5.68
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number20Player nameBednarekAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number17Player nameAugustinssonAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
3.54
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 25KristensenSubstituted forAylingat 68'minutes
- 5KochBooked at 83mins
- 6Cooper
- 21Struijk
- 12Adams
- 8RocaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forFirpoat 58'minutes
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 79'minutes
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forKlichat 79'minutes
- 23SinisterraBooked at 48mins
- 19RodrigoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBamfordat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 3Firpo
- 9Bamford
- 10Summerville
- 13Klaesson
- 14Llorente
- 29Gnonto
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 18Young
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 17AugustinssonBooked at 6minsSubstituted forBednarekat 45+4'minutes
- 41J RamseySubstituted forIngsat 83'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 7McGinn
- 31BaileyBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBuendíaat 64'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 23Coutinho
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 9Ings
- 10Buendía
- 19Nakamba
- 20Bednarek
- 25Olsen
- 32Dendoncker
- 35Archer
- 52Bogarde
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 36,582
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Aston Villa 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Post update
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by John McGinn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Post update
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Post update
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa).
Post update
Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Booking
Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
About time they were held to account for their poor abilities
Never seen such crappy finishing!
Shame Bamford couldn't nick it at the end.
Villa likely to be in bottom 5 or 6 at best.
Villa were toothless again. Gerrard’s looking more and more clueless every game.
Happy with the point, decent subs by the manager.