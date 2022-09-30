Leeds United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Philippe Coutinho was directly involved in four of Aston Villa's six league goals against Leeds last season

TEAM NEWS

Leeds are without Adam Forshaw because of a knee problem and Archie Gray, who suffered a fractured toe at home.

Rodrigo has returned to full training after a shoulder injury.

Aston Villa are missing injured first-choice full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne, with summer signing Ludwig Augustinsson set to make his debut.

Leander Dendoncker is likely to replace Boubacar Kamara, who is out until after the World Cup with knee ligament damage.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch won't be in the dugout after his red card against Brentford last month.

His side will still play with the same great intensity though, and Elland Road always seems to lift them. At home is where you feel it is going to happen for them.

Villa got a big win over Southampton last time, but their results on the road so far have been poor, with three defeats out of three, and I don't see that changing here.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood.

He could equal Charlie Keetley's record from 1932

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won just one of their past 10 Premier League home games against Villa, a 3-1 victory on the final day of the 2002-03 campaign.

Aston Villa could win three league fixtures in a row at Elland Road for the first time.

Leeds United

Leeds could remain undefeated in their opening four Premier League home games for the first time since starting the 1992-93 and 2001-02 seasons with eight-match unbeaten runs at Elland Road.

They conceded five goals in their last league fixture against Brentford, as many as in their previous five matches of the season. Since their 2020 promotion, Leeds have let in five or more goals in five top-flight games, more than any other side.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals but has failed to score in his past seven league appearances.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have earned four points from their past two games, one more than in their opening five fixtures.

However, they could lose five consecutive away league matches for the first time since January and February 2017 in the Championship. Defeat would also equal their longest away losing streak from the beginning of a Premier League campaign: four in 2002-03 and 2003-04.

Villa have lost 18 of their past 25 Premier League fixtures played in October, including each of the last five.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and made no assists in his last 18 Premier League appearances.

Douglas Luiz has scored direct from a corner in Villa's last two competitive away games.

My Aston Villa line-up Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leeds United line-up Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team