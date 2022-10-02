Stoke City v Watford

Offside, Watford. Mario Gaspar tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bursik
- 16Wilmot
- 4Flint
- 3Fox
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 8Baker
- 28Laurent
- 18Smallbone
- 20Sterling
- 17Delap
- 11Gayle
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 6Jagielka
- 10Campbell
- 13Bonham
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 32Taylor
- 39Sparrow
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 31Sierralta
- 27Kabasele
- 14Kamara
- 4Choudhury
- 39Kayembe
- 23Sarr
- 18Asprilla
- 12Sema
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 6Louza
- 16Gosling
- 19Bayo
- 30Hause
- 35Okoye
- 36Hungbo
- 42Morris
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Watford).
Post update
Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.