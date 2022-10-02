Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City0WatfordWatford0

Stoke City v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bursik
  • 16Wilmot
  • 4Flint
  • 3Fox
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 8Baker
  • 28Laurent
  • 18Smallbone
  • 20Sterling
  • 17Delap
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 6Jagielka
  • 10Campbell
  • 13Bonham
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 32Taylor
  • 39Sparrow

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 31Sierralta
  • 27Kabasele
  • 14Kamara
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 23Sarr
  • 18Asprilla
  • 12Sema
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 16Gosling
  • 19Bayo
  • 30Hause
  • 35Okoye
  • 36Hungbo
  • 42Morris
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Mario Gaspar tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mario Gaspar (Watford).

  3. Post update

    Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd117312061424
2Norwich11722179823
3Reading117041315-221
4Burnley114611811718
5QPR115331612418
6Blackburn116051314-118
7Sunderland114431611516
8Luton114431310316
9Wigan104421111016
10Watford113621111015
11Swansea114341314-115
12Rotherham10352128414
13Bristol City114252018214
14Stoke113441111013
15Preston1127234-113
16Birmingham11344911-213
17Millwall114161216-413
18Cardiff11335812-412
19Blackpool113261016-611
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Huddersfield102171016-67
24Coventry8134813-56
View full Championship table

