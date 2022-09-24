Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B4
SerbiaSerbia4SwedenSweden1

Serbia v Sweden

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Masovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 4Babic
  • 14ZivkovicBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLazovicat 45'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 16Lukic
  • 20Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 67mins
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Vlahovic
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forRacicat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 5Erakovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Racic
  • 11Jovic
  • 12Ilic
  • 19Ilic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 22Lazovic

Sweden

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Olsen
  • 15Sundgren
  • 4HienBooked at 8mins
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 7ClaessonSubstituted forElangaat 64'minutes
  • 19Svanberg
  • 8CajusteSubstituted forOlssonat 45'minutes
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 16GyökeresSubstituted forQuaisonat 64'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forKarlströmat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersson
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 9Wålemark
  • 11Elanga
  • 12Linde
  • 13Ousou
  • 14Kurtulus
  • 17Karlström
  • 18Ishak
  • 20Olsson
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Uros Racic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic because of an injury.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 4, Sweden 1. Sasa Lukic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Booking

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).

  7. Post update

    Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Viktor Gyökeres.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Anthony Elanga replaces Viktor Claesson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Serbia 3-1 Sweden (Aleksandar Mitrovic).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 3, Sweden 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic with a through ball following a fast break.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).

  20. Post update

    Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5311105510
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51225415
4Armenia5104214-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42207528
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301224-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311102810
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113410-64

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories