Serbia v Sweden

Substitution, Serbia. Uros Racic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic because of an injury.
Line-ups
Serbia
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Masovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 4Babic
- 14ZivkovicBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLazovicat 45'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 16Lukic
- 20Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 67mins
- 17Kostic
- 18Vlahovic
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forRacicat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 3Mladenovic
- 5Erakovic
- 7Radonjic
- 8Racic
- 11Jovic
- 12Ilic
- 19Ilic
- 21Djuricic
- 22Lazovic
Sweden
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Olsen
- 15Sundgren
- 4HienBooked at 8mins
- 3Lindelöf
- 7ClaessonSubstituted forElangaat 64'minutes
- 19Svanberg
- 8CajusteSubstituted forOlssonat 45'minutes
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Kulusevski
- 16GyökeresSubstituted forQuaisonat 64'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forKarlströmat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Andersson
- 5Gudmundsson
- 9Wålemark
- 11Elanga
- 12Linde
- 13Ousou
- 14Kurtulus
- 17Karlström
- 18Ishak
- 20Olsson
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 4, Sweden 1. Sasa Lukic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Post update
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).
Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Viktor Gyökeres.
Substitution, Sweden. Anthony Elanga replaces Viktor Claesson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Serbia 3-1 Sweden (Aleksandar Mitrovic).
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 3, Sweden 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic with a through ball following a fast break.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).
Post update
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.