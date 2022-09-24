Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon was the FA Cup's second-highest goalscorer last season after finding the net nine times

Jersey Bulls record goalscorer Sol Solomon has left the club after their 1-0 FA Vase win at Shoreham.

BBC Jersey understands that Solomon, who scored 60 goals in 71 appearances, is to sign for Northern Premier League side Marine.

Solomon, who has had trials at Luton Town, had left the islanders a year ago to go to university in Liverpool, but returned to the island soon after.

He came on as a 64th-minute substitute in Jersey's win on Saturday.

Francis Lekimamati's 91st-minute goal saw the Bulls progress to the first-round of the competition.

"We are sad but also delighted to announce that our leading scorer, Sol, played his last game for the club today," Jersey Bulls said in a statement.

Solomon was the second-highest scorer in last season's FA Cup with nine goals as the Bulls made the third qualifying round.

But he was ineligible to play for Jersey's representative side in the annual Muratti Vase clash with Guernsey in May as he was contracted to the Bulls.