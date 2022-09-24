Last updated on .From the section Football

Saturday's Southern League Premier Division South game between Chesham and Merthyr Town was abandoned after a home player suffered a serious injury.

The game was suspended after 19 minutes and the players taken off the field after the Chesham player sustained what the club described as a "nasty injury."

Due to a long wait for an ambulance to arrive, the game was eventually abandoned by the referee.

Merthyr Town tweeted their best wishes to the player.