"I applauded the fans after the game and then went into my office, just sat down and took a big sigh, a big breath."

A number of fans calling for you to be sacked to pure, unadulterated joy in the space of 12 minutes. Who would be a football manager?

It's no secret that Ian Baraclough and Northern Ireland have had a difficult few months and a disrupted build-up to Saturday's game with Kosovo.

Some boos at the end of a goalless first half did little to dampen the growing pressure, and things went from bad to worse when Vedat Muriqi scored and it looked like Northern Ireland's much-discussed 14-game winless run in the Nations League would continue.

In the 79th minute small sections of Windsor Park were chanting "we want Bara out". In stark contrast, three minutes later the famous roar sounded over south Belfast after Gavin Whyte grabbed an equaliser.

Then, in injury-time the stadium erupted when Josh Magennis guided a header into the top corner, sparking wild celebrations.

"It's part of the game. I just tried to block it out," Baraclough said about those calling for him to be sacked.

"I don't think it helps because it can get on to the players, and that's something I'm saddened about.

"I understand we have got to win games of football, but I'm building and developing a squad and that takes time. Of course, you have to win games along the way, and we did that.

"Hopefully the fans can see what we're trying to do and they show some patience, because I believe that when at our strongest we're a match for anybody."

Positive end to difficult week

While Baraclough has been criticised for his tactical approach in the past, it was his substitutions which made the difference on Saturday.

Shayne Lavery and Whyte were introduced in the 76th minute, and the pair linked up for the equaliser, Lavery battling in to the area and setting up Whyte, who could not miss from close range.

And it was Cardiff winger Whyte who turned from goalscorer to provider when his cross was met by Magennis, who headed a memorable winner.

"Clearly we made substitutions that we thought would benefit the game and they came off," Baraclough added.

"It's credit to the lads who went on for making an impact.

"The subs can change the game, but the starting XI create the platform for them. To come back and get the winner is what we deserved."

Gavin Whyte provided an instant impact for Northern Ireland

It has been a turbulent week for Northern Ireland after the withdrawals of Kyle Lafferty, the day before the game, and Conor McMenamin shortly before kick-off.

Baraclough admitted Lafferty's withdrawal on Friday had been a distraction but his team would cope, however the news about McMenamin, as fans filtered in to Windsor Park, came as a further blow when full focus was required.

"I was trying to concentrate on a game of football and that's what we did," he said.

"It's been tough for the boys because if you lose two members of the squad, you know they get close and they don't like to see that happen to anyone. It could have played a major factor but they rallied and got a result.

"This was an example of squad that is close together. They're a close-knit bunch who enjoy performing for the fans. They need that backing from the fans."

Need to back victory up

The victory eases the immediate pressure on Baraclough, however attention will now turn to Tuesday's final Nations League game in Greece.

Despite a much-needed three points, Cyprus' surprise victory over the Greeks means Northern Ireland will have to match or better the Cypriots' result against Kosovo to avoid slipping into a relegation play-off with both sides on five points heading in to the deciding game.

A positive result in Athens will give Northern Ireland a solid platform to build from, however, potentially ending up in the bottom tier of the Nations League will again bring back questions.

"I did mention that the two previous windows had been positive and upbeat, and that June hadn't been a positive four games for us," Baraclough added.

"If we can get some result against Greece on Tuesday then it makes it three positive windows out of four.

"Then we can look back at June and say there was something understrength about us.

"We have to take care of business on Tuesday and hopefully we can play with a freedom from minute one, rather than it being a slow, edgy tempo.

"We will enjoy this win and move on and prepare for Tuesday."