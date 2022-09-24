Czech Republic v Portugal

Offside, Czech Republic. Vladimír Coufal tries a through ball, but Václav Cerny is caught offside.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Vaclík
- 2Zima
- 4BrabecSubstituted forKudelaat 22'minutes
- 6Jemelka
- 5Coufal
- 22Soucek
- 21Král
- 3ZelenySubstituted forVlkanovaat 64'minutes
- 7BarakSubstituted forSevcikat 63'minutes
- 10Schick
- 9HlozekSubstituted forCernyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kalvach
- 11Kuchta
- 13Havel
- 15Vlkanova
- 16Stanek
- 17Kudela
- 18Tecl
- 19Cerny
- 20Sevcik
- 23Pavlenka
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Meireles da Costa
- 2Dalot
- 4Rúben Dias
- 13Danilo
- 19Mário Rui
- 18Neves
- 14William Carvalho
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 67'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 15da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forJotaat 67'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 5Tavares Mendes
- 6Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 9Matias Ramos
- 11Nunes
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 16Vitinha
- 17João Mário
- 20da Luz Horta
- 21Jota
- 23Neto
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Horta replaces Bernardo Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces Rafael Leão.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Václav Jemelka with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Adam Vlkanova replaces Jaroslav Zeleny.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Václav Cerny replaces Adam Hlozek.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Petr Sevcik replaces Antonín Barak.
Post update
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Post update
Antonín Barak (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Post update
Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adam Hlozek with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).
Post update
Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Zima (Czech Republic).
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 0, Portugal 3. Diogo Dalot (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.