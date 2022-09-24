Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Czech RepCzech Republic0PortugalPortugal3

Czech Republic v Portugal

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2Zima
  • 4BrabecSubstituted forKudelaat 22'minutes
  • 6Jemelka
  • 5Coufal
  • 22Soucek
  • 21Král
  • 3ZelenySubstituted forVlkanovaat 64'minutes
  • 7BarakSubstituted forSevcikat 63'minutes
  • 10Schick
  • 9HlozekSubstituted forCernyat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kalvach
  • 11Kuchta
  • 13Havel
  • 15Vlkanova
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Kudela
  • 18Tecl
  • 19Cerny
  • 20Sevcik
  • 23Pavlenka

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Meireles da Costa
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 18Neves
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forda Luz Hortaat 67'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 15da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forJotaat 67'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 5Tavares Mendes
  • 6Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 9Matias Ramos
  • 11Nunes
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 16Vitinha
  • 17João Mário
  • 20da Luz Horta
  • 21Jota
  • 23Neto
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Czech Republic. Vladimír Coufal tries a through ball, but Václav Cerny is caught offside.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Ricardo Horta replaces Bernardo Silva.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces Rafael Leão.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Václav Jemelka with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Adam Vlkanova replaces Jaroslav Zeleny.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Václav Cerny replaces Adam Hlozek.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Petr Sevcik replaces Antonín Barak.

  8. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).

  9. Post update

    Antonín Barak (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

  11. Post update

    Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adam Hlozek with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mário Rui.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).

  17. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by David Zima (Czech Republic).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 0, Portugal 3. Diogo Dalot (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia5311115610
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden5104610-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5311105510
2Ukraine5311104610
3R. of Ireland51225415
4Armenia5104214-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5311102810
2Spain52217528
3Switzerland520348-46
4Czech Rep5113410-64

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42207528
2Iceland30305503
3Albania301224-21
4Football Union of Russia00000000
