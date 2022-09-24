Spain v Switzerland

Attempt saved. Marcos Llorente (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 3García
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 9Páez Gavira
- 5Busquets
- 21GonzálezSubstituted forLlorenteat 70'minutes
- 11TorresSubstituted forPinoat 63'minutes
- 10AsensioSubstituted forIglesiasat 63'minutes
- 22SarabiaSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 6Llorente
- 7Morata
- 8Koke
- 12Guillamón
- 13Raya
- 14Gayà
- 15Pino
- 16Rodri
- 17Iglesias
- 19Soler
- 20Williams
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 5AkanjiBooked at 44mins
- 4Elvedi
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forSteffenat 45'minutes
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forNdoyeat 68'minutes
- 15SowSubstituted forZakariaat 68'minutes
- 17Vargas
- 7Embolo
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 6Zakaria
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12Omlin
- 14Aebischer
- 16Ndoye
- 18Cömert
- 19Itten
- 20Frei
- 21Mvogo
- 22Schär
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Remo Freuler.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Remo Freuler.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yeremi Pino (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Borja Iglesias (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
Post update
Nico Williams (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Renato Steffen (Switzerland).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Marcos Llorente replaces Pedri.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Denis Zakaria replaces Djibril Sow.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Dan Ndoye replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
Post update
Pedri (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).