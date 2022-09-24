Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SpainSpain1SwitzerlandSwitzerland2

Spain v Switzerland

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3García
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 9Páez Gavira
  • 5Busquets
  • 21GonzálezSubstituted forLlorenteat 70'minutes
  • 11TorresSubstituted forPinoat 63'minutes
  • 10AsensioSubstituted forIglesiasat 63'minutes
  • 22SarabiaSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 6Llorente
  • 7Morata
  • 8Koke
  • 12Guillamón
  • 13Raya
  • 14Gayà
  • 15Pino
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Iglesias
  • 19Soler
  • 20Williams

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5AkanjiBooked at 44mins
  • 4Elvedi
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forSteffenat 45'minutes
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forNdoyeat 68'minutes
  • 15SowSubstituted forZakariaat 68'minutes
  • 17Vargas
  • 7Embolo

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Zakaria
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Aebischer
  • 16Ndoye
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Itten
  • 20Frei
  • 21Mvogo
  • 22Schär
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcos Llorente (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Remo Freuler.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Remo Freuler.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yeremi Pino (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Borja Iglesias (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).

  7. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Renato Steffen.

  11. Post update

    Nico Williams (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Renato Steffen (Switzerland).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Marcos Llorente replaces Pedri.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Denis Zakaria replaces Djibril Sow.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Dan Ndoye replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Renato Steffen.

  17. Post update

    Pedri (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).

  19. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

Top Stories