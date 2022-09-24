Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Steve O'Shaughnessy (left) with Mark Allen and Jamie Crowther after Airbus secured the Cymru North title

Cymru Premier strugglers Airbus UK have parted company with manager Steve O'Shaughnessy.

Airbus, who returned to Welsh football's top flight after winning the Cymru North last season, are bottom of the table and without a league win this season.

The Wingmakers were held to a 4-4 draw by Newtown on Friday, after a last-minute equaliser denied them victory.

O'Shaughnessy had been in charge of the Broughton-based club since 2016.

"We are very grateful for Steve's loyal service to the Club and we wish him all the very best moving forward," Airbus said in a statement.

"The Club will move to appoint a new first team manager as soon as we can."

Assistant Mark Allen and player-coach Jamie Crowther will take caretaker charge of the side.