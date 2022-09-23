Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Luke Strachan previously played on loan to Brechin City and Forfar Athletic

Luke Strachan became the third generation of his family to play for Dundee after coming off the bench to face The New Saints.

The 21-year-old left-back follows in the footsteps of father Gavin and grandfather Gordon, both of whom were at Park Hall for Friday's game.

Strachan played the final six minutes of Dundee's 3-0 Challenge Cup win over the Welsh champions.

The win takes the Scottish Championship side into the last 16.

A Ryan Astles own goal early in the second half set Dundee on their way to victory, with Lyall Cameron adding the second shortly after and Max Anderson completing the scoring in stoppage time.

Joining Dundee in the fourth round are Alloa Athletic, Falkirk and Kelty Hearts.

Falkirk surprised Championship visitors Partick Thistle 2-0, with Rumarn Burrell putting the League 1 side ahead early on before fellow forward Gary Oliver increased the lead midway through the second half.

Alloa beat visitors Airdrieonians 1-0 thanks to a late goal from striker Connor Sammon, while fellow League 1 side Kelty beat Annan Athletic due to midfielder Jamie Barjonas' stoppage-time winner after on-loan Arbroath midfielder Nicky Low's spot kick had been cancelled out by forward Tommy Goss' penalty for the hosts.

Seven more third-round ties are being played on Saturday, including Northern Irish champions Linfield's visit to face Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle and Welsh team Caernarfon Town's trip to take on League 1's Clyde.