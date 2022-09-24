Clare Shine: 'Football not sustainable' for Glasgow City striker after mental health issue

Glasgow City striker Clare Shine is retiring from football at the age of 27 after mental health issues that led to two attempts on her own life.

Shine, who has been capped seven times by Republic of Ireland, will take her bow as City entertain Hearts in Sunday's Scottish Women's Premier League game at Petershill.

"Emotionally and physically over the last number of years, I have really struggled in regards to football and it's just not sustainable for me any more," she said.

"It's been a long time coming. It's been something that's been on my mind for quite some time now."

Shine, who admits to struggling with the highs and lows of football and survived an addiction "nightmare", has been a key figure within the club's charity - Glasgow City Foundation - in the past 18 months and will continue her work as project coordinator.

She told City's website she would miss playing beside her team-mates but added: "I have to put my happiness and well-being first and I want to explore other opportunities and open a new chapter of my life."

Shine, who also played for Raheny United in her homeland, returned to City in 2019 after a second spell at hometown club Cork City.

She has made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals for the club who lost their 14-year grip on the Scottish title last season.

Having first moved to Glasgow in 2015, she ended that campaign as top scorer with 17 goals, including a hat-trick in a Scottish Cup final win over Hibernian, before making her international debut against Spain.

Having left City after a second, title-winning season as top scorer, Shine returned to score 19 goals in her first season back, including a last-gasp winner against Hibs to secure a first Scottish Cup final triumph since her previous cup final heroics.

Shine scored a hat-trick on the opening day of the current season against Spartans, playing five times in all, and head coach Eileen Gleeson described it as "the end of an era".

Gleeson said Shine was "an outstanding footballer", "a brilliant ambassador for both club and country", "a winner", "a leader" "a role model" and "an inspiration to many".

Chief executive Laura Montgomery said "she will be a massive loss on the pitch and in the dressing room" and that signing her was "one of the best decisions I have ever made".