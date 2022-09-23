Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has acknowledged that he could be without Craig Gordon when his side play the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday - if the Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper's partner goes into labour before kick-off. (The Herald) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon feared he might have to miss Scotland's midweek victory over Ukraine as the anticipated arrival of his second son threatened to keep him away. (The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he called up Declan Gallagher as injury cover instead of Stephen Kingsley because of the St Mirren centre-back's greater international experience but insists that the Hearts defender, along with clubmates Barrie McKay and Lawrence Shankland, is on his selection radar. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson will visit a top specialist on Tuesday as the 20-year-old's anxious wait for news on his latest injury continues after he was taken off on a stretcher during Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill says Scotland will not let England wrestle Elliot Anderson away without a fight amid newspaper stories suggesting the Whitley Bay-born 19-year-old Newcastle United midfielder is thinking of changing his allegiance. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough claims an injury that is said to have put Kyle Lafferty out of his squad is not a "smokescreen" amid Kilmarnock investigating the striker after a video emerged on social media in which he allegedly used sectarian language. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has challenged the players who missed out on Friday's 2-0 win over United States to make their case for a spot in the World Cup squad, with Celtic's Daizen Maeda named up front ahead of clubmate Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder Reo Hatate also left out the starting line-up. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic B team coach Darren O'Dea has claimed Ange Postecoglou views himself as the director of football at the Scottish champions as well as manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists there is no rush to get midfielder Connor Barron secured on a new long-term contract, with negotiations still ongoing between the club and the Scotland Under-21 international's agent and with Celtic were reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old along with Brentford and Genk. (Press & Journal) external-link