Close menu
International Friendlies
ArgentinaArgentina3HondurasHonduras0

Argentina 3-0 Honduras: Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi vies for the ball with Honduras's Hector Castellanos
Messi is Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with 88 goals in 163 appearances

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games.

The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in.

Messi doubled Argentina's goal tally with a coolly taken penalty.

The Paris St-Germain forward added a third with a superb chip over the keeper's head after a defensive mix-up.

Two-time World Cup champions Argentina, who are among favourites for this year's tournament, open their campaign in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

They play Jamaica on Wednesday in their final game before the tournament.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Rulli
  • 21Molina
  • 6PezzellaSubstituted forPérezat 65'minutes
  • 2Martínez
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 7de PaulSubstituted forMac Allisterat 72'minutes
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forFernándezat 64'minutes
  • 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 22MartínezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 45'minutes
  • 17GómezSubstituted forAlmadaat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 4Montiel
  • 8Almada
  • 9Álvarez
  • 11Di María
  • 13Pérez
  • 14Fernández
  • 15Mac Allister
  • 16Correa
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 19Medina
  • 23Martínez

Honduras

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22López
  • 2SantosBooked at 43mins
  • 15Maldonado
  • 3Meléndez
  • 19ElvirSubstituted forFloresat 82'minutes
  • 5ArriagaSubstituted forMejíaat 76'minutes
  • 20FloresBooked at 40mins
  • 16CastellanosSubstituted forRosalesat 76'minutes
  • 14NajarSubstituted forSolanoat 62'minutes
  • 12QuiotoSubstituted forRóchezat 82'minutes
  • 11RivasSubstituted forPalmaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Menjívar
  • 4Montes
  • 6Rosales
  • 7Solano
  • 8Mejía
  • 9Zúñiga
  • 10Benavídez
  • 13Mejía
  • 17Palma
  • 18Núñez
  • 21Róchez
  • 23Flores
Referee:
Rubiel Vazquez
Attendance:
64,420

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamHonduras
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 3, Honduras 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Honduras 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Honduras. Conceded by Nahuel Molina.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).

  5. Post update

    Edwin Solano (Honduras) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Argentina. Nahuel Molina tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Argentina. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thiago Almada (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joseph Rosales (Honduras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edwin Solano.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina).

  12. Post update

    Luis Palma (Honduras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Argentina. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Enzo Fernández (Argentina) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Honduras. Bryan Róchez replaces Romell Quioto.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Honduras. Franklin Flores replaces Omar Elvir.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Argentina).

  18. Post update

    Edwin Solano (Honduras) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thiago Almada (Argentina).

  20. Post update

    Edwin Solano (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • ArgentinaArgentina3HondurasHonduras0
  • ColombiaColombia00:30GuatemalaGuatemala
  • IndonesiaIndonesia14:00CuracaoCuracao
  • South AfricaSouth Africa14:00Sierra LeoneSierra Leone
  • KyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan15:00Football Union of RussiaFootball Union of Russia
  • Ivory CoastIvory Coast17:00TogoTogo
  • BoliviaBolivia17:30SenegalSenegal
  • TanzaniaTanzania18:00UgandaUganda

Top Stories