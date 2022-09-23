Match ends, Argentina 3, Honduras 0.
Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games.
The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in.
Messi doubled Argentina's goal tally with a coolly taken penalty.
The Paris St-Germain forward added a third with a superb chip over the keeper's head after a defensive mix-up.
Two-time World Cup champions Argentina, who are among favourites for this year's tournament, open their campaign in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.
They play Jamaica on Wednesday in their final game before the tournament.
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Rulli
- 21Molina
- 6PezzellaSubstituted forPérezat 65'minutes
- 2Martínez
- 3Tagliafico
- 7de PaulSubstituted forMac Allisterat 72'minutes
- 5ParedesSubstituted forFernándezat 64'minutes
- 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes
- 10Messi
- 22MartínezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 45'minutes
- 17GómezSubstituted forAlmadaat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 4Montiel
- 8Almada
- 9Álvarez
- 11Di María
- 13Pérez
- 14Fernández
- 15Mac Allister
- 16Correa
- 18Rodríguez
- 19Medina
- 23Martínez
Honduras
Formation 4-3-3
- 22López
- 2SantosBooked at 43mins
- 15Maldonado
- 3Meléndez
- 19ElvirSubstituted forFloresat 82'minutes
- 5ArriagaSubstituted forMejíaat 76'minutes
- 20FloresBooked at 40mins
- 16CastellanosSubstituted forRosalesat 76'minutes
- 14NajarSubstituted forSolanoat 62'minutes
- 12QuiotoSubstituted forRóchezat 82'minutes
- 11RivasSubstituted forPalmaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Menjívar
- 4Montes
- 6Rosales
- 7Solano
- 8Mejía
- 9Zúñiga
- 10Benavídez
- 13Mejía
- 17Palma
- 18Núñez
- 21Róchez
- 23Flores
- Referee:
- Rubiel Vazquez
- Attendance:
- 64,420
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Honduras 0.
Post update
Corner, Honduras. Conceded by Nahuel Molina.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).
Post update
Edwin Solano (Honduras) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Argentina. Nahuel Molina tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Argentina. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thiago Almada (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joseph Rosales (Honduras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edwin Solano.
Post update
Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina).
Post update
Luis Palma (Honduras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Argentina. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Post update
Enzo Fernández (Argentina) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Bryan Róchez replaces Romell Quioto.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Franklin Flores replaces Omar Elvir.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Argentina).
Post update
Edwin Solano (Honduras) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Thiago Almada (Argentina).
Post update
Edwin Solano (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Extraordinary animals battling the icy wilderness: Watch Frozen Planet II on BBC iPlayer now
- How to fool the opposition effectively in sport: Sideways dives into the world of deception