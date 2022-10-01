Close menu
Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers2ArbroathArbroath0

Cove Rangers 2-0 Arbroath: Connor Scully double sees off bottom club

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Cove Rangers claimed their first Scottish Championship win since the opening day to leave Arbroath rooted to the bottom.

Connor Scully settled it with a first-half double at the Balmoral Stadium, heading in a set-piece then firing a free-kick high into the net.

The long-awaited victory lifts Jim McIntyre's side two places to seventh.

Arbroath are two points adrift at the foot of the table after a fifth defeat in six.

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Gourlay
  • 27Johnstone
  • 15McClellandSubstituted forRossat 76'minutes
  • 18Sanders
  • 2Logan
  • 14Gilmour
  • 17LongstaffSubstituted forMassonat 83'minutes
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 22Dunne
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 3Towler
  • 5Ross
  • 7McDonagh
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Leitch
  • 26Reynolds

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Oakley
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hancock
  • 11LinnSubstituted forBitsindouat 64'minutes
  • 10JacobsSubstituted forFosuat 65'minutes
  • 7Gold
  • 15TaitBooked at 54minsSubstituted forShanksat 66'minutes
  • 23AllanSubstituted forMcKennaat 64'minutes
  • 9HilsonSubstituted forCorfeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McKenna
  • 16Shanks
  • 17Corfe
  • 19Isiaka
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 21Gill
  • 27Fosu
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Arbroath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Arbroath 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Masson replaces Luis Longstaff.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Ross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Scott Ross replaces Kyle McClelland because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    Evan Towler (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Kieran Shanks replaces Dylan Tait.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Daniel Fosu replaces Keaghan Jacobs.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Deri Corfe replaces Dale Hilson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Allan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Scott Bitsindou replaces Bobby Linn.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Marcel Oakley.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Blair Yule.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jack Sanders.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport