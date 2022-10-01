Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Arbroath 0.
Cove Rangers claimed their first Scottish Championship win since the opening day to leave Arbroath rooted to the bottom.
Connor Scully settled it with a first-half double at the Balmoral Stadium, heading in a set-piece then firing a free-kick high into the net.
The long-awaited victory lifts Jim McIntyre's side two places to seventh.
Arbroath are two points adrift at the foot of the table after a fifth defeat in six.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Gourlay
- 27Johnstone
- 15McClellandSubstituted forRossat 76'minutes
- 18Sanders
- 2Logan
- 14Gilmour
- 17LongstaffSubstituted forMassonat 83'minutes
- 8Yule
- 4Scully
- 22Dunne
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 3Towler
- 5Ross
- 7McDonagh
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 16Vigurs
- 20Leitch
- 26Reynolds
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Oakley
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hancock
- 11LinnSubstituted forBitsindouat 64'minutes
- 10JacobsSubstituted forFosuat 65'minutes
- 7Gold
- 15TaitBooked at 54minsSubstituted forShanksat 66'minutes
- 23AllanSubstituted forMcKennaat 64'minutes
- 9HilsonSubstituted forCorfeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McKenna
- 16Shanks
- 17Corfe
- 19Isiaka
- 20Bitsindou
- 21Gill
- 27Fosu
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Arbroath 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Masson replaces Luis Longstaff.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Scott Ross replaces Kyle McClelland because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Post update
Evan Towler (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle McClelland.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kieran Shanks replaces Dylan Tait.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Daniel Fosu replaces Keaghan Jacobs.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Deri Corfe replaces Dale Hilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Scott Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Scott Bitsindou replaces Bobby Linn.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Marcel Oakley.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jack Sanders.