Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: Ochilview Park

Queen's Park v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle74211610614
2Ayr74211410414
3Queen's Park74121211113
4Inverness CT7322119211
5Dundee73131311210
6Raith Rovers7304810-29
7Morton722367-18
8Hamilton7142710-37
9Cove Rangers7124913-45
10Arbroath7124510-55
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport