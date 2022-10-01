Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Roots Hall

Southend United v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments0

Match details to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield1073021111024
2Wrexham107212982123
3Notts County1063124101421
4Boreham Wood10541158719
5Bromley106131510519
6Solihull Moors1053223121118
7Woking105141510516
8Wealdstone10442108216
9York104331110115
10Barnet104241817114
11Eastleigh104241213-114
12Dag & Red104241821-314
13Dorking104151724-713
14Southend1033499012
15Oldham103251017-711
16Maidstone United103251222-1011
17Gateshead102441315-210
18Maidenhead United10316712-510
19Yeovil101631012-29
20Aldershot103071317-49
21Scunthorpe102261320-78
22Halifax10226715-88
23Altrincham101541019-98
24Torquay10226618-128
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC