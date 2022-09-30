Southampton v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Che Adams is expected to play for Southampton despite struggling with a virus while on Scotland duty.

Ryan Fredericks might get a first start for the club after coming on for a substitute appearance against Wolves.

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is fit after a thigh issue and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be involved following his recovery from a knee problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't really know what to make of Southampton. They sometimes play with blood and thunder under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but other times they don't seem to attack very much at all.

Everton have been better recently but, along with Newcastle, they are the draw specialists in the Premier League this season and I can see the points being shared again here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Only five of the 46 Premier League meetings have been won by the away side. Everton have won four of those.

Southampton beat Everton 2-0 in February and could earn consecutive league victories against them for the first time since December 2014.

Everton have lost on seven of their past nine trips to Southampton.

Southampton

Saints are in danger of suffering three successive league defeats without scoring for the first time since 2018.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost 13 of their past 19 top-flight matches, winning just three times.

They have conceded the opening goal in their last six games, their worst such run for 24 years and the longest streak in the Premier League this season.

Southampton have not kept a Premier League clean sheet in 13 matches since a1-0 win against Arsenal in mid-April.

Everton

Everton are on a five-match unbeaten league run, albeit four were drawn.

The Toffees can keep three successive clean sheets for the first time since March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

They have lost a league-high 15 games in 2022 among current top-flight clubs, one more than Southampton.

The Toffees have only managed one win and one clean sheet in their past 20 away league fixtures, against Leicester and Watford respectively in May.

Neal Maupay ended a run of 12 appearances without a goal by scoring against West Ham last time out. He has scored in two of his past three visits to St Mary's.

